DSTV to offer Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, Pidgin commentaries for World Cup

Multichoice Nigeria has revealed that viewers can choose any of four local language commentary options for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The languages are Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa, and pidgin English and they will be available to all DStv and GOtv subscribers. John Ugbe, chief executive officer of Multichoice, announced the development at a media showcase in Lagos. “For the first time, during the World Cup, you will be able to change from your remote in either English, Pidgin English, Igbo, Yoruba, or Hausa,” he said. “We have commentaries in all the major languages.

We did it with African Magic. And now, we are taking it fully into football.” The 2022 World Cup is billed to kick off on November 20 through December 18. The Super Eagles of Nigeria will not feature at the Mundial after Ghana pipped them to one of the five tickets for African representatives.

The competition is the first World Cup to be held in the middle east. Qatar, the host, is in group A alongside Ecuador, Senegal, and Netherlands. Group B consists of England, Iran, USA, and Wales while Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland make up group C. France, the defending champions, will face Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia in group D. Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, and Japan make group E the toughest in the competition. Group F has Belgium, Canada, Morocco, and Croatia while group G includes Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon.t Group H has Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea.

 

