DTA Increase: FG restricts MDAs to approved budgets

Notwithstanding increase in Duty Tour Allowances (DTA) for all categories of public sector employees, ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) have been directed to work within their approved budgets even if it means cutting down on staff travels.

The Federal Government made the clarification on the backdrop of a circular issued last week by the National Salaries, Incomes and WagesCommission(NSIWC), whichannounced anincrease in DTA for permanent secretaries and cabinet ministers. Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation (BOF), Mr Ben Akabueze, whoconfirmedtherestriction inachatwithNewTelegraph over the weekend, also explainedthattheDTAincrease was approved last year.

He said that while approval took effect last year for all cadres of civil servants, two categories of political appointees (ministers and permanent secretaries) were left unattended to. In the 2021 budget expenditure performance, the Federal Government voted N3.02 trillion for personnel cost and pension.

In 2022 budget, recurrent (non-debt) spending was estimatedtogulpN6.91trillion, 40 per cent of total expenditure; and 20 per cent higher than the 2021 budget.

The personnel cost for MDAs was pegged at N3. 4 trillion while personnel cost for GEOs was pegged at N 617. 7 billion in 2022 budget. NewTelegraph hadasked the DG Budget how government intended to fund approved DTA increase as it was not captured in 2022 budget, and if government’s action won’t fuel the recurrent expenditure, which it strives to curtail.

Akabueze explained: “The increases for civil servants had been previously approved last year, and had since taken effect. “Only those of the two categoriesof politicalappointees were recently approved. NSIWC simply issued a consolidated circular on the subject.

“MDAs will have to work within their approved budgets even if it means cutting down on staff travels.” Last Friday, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, via a circular withreferenceSWC/ C/04/S.6/II/333, announced increases in DTA of ministers, permanent secretaries and other civilservantsin the federalpublicservicewitheffect from September 1, 2022.

The circular was addressed to the Chief of Staff to the President, minister/ ministerof state, Secretaryto the Government of the Federation, Head of CivilService of the Federation, and Clerk of the National Assembly, among others.

The circular read in part: “ThePresidentof theFederal Republic of Nigeria has approved the upward review of Duty Tour Allowances applicable to permanent secretary/equivalent from N20,000 to N70,000, and to minister/SGF/HCSF/equivalentfromN35,000toN80,000.

“This approval takes effect from September 1, 2022. Given the above, and further to our Circular No SWC/S/04/S.6/II/208 dated February 2, 2022 on the above-mentioned subject, the comprehensive list and DutyTourAllowancesareas follows: Grade Level 01 to 04 and its equivalent – N10,000 per diem.”

Others include Grade Level 05 to 06 and equivalent would get N15,000/diem; Grade Level 07 to 10 and equivalent, N17,500/diem; Grade Level 12 to 13 and equivalent, N20,000/diem; Grade Level 14 to 15 and equivalent, N25,000/diem; Grade Level 16 and 17 and its equivalent, N37,000/ diem.

Permanent secretary/ equivalent would henceforth get N70,000/ diem; while minister/SGF/ HCSF/equivalent would now get N80,000/diem as DTA.

Spokesperson of Wages Commission, Emma Njoku, in a phone conversation, yesterday, with New Telegraph, said the latest circular by his commission was a consolidation of the previous one.

“Previously, we had issued a similar circular for other cadres of civil servants. In this very one referenced, we only incorporated the permanent secretaries and ministers.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...