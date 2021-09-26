Sports

D’Tigeress win third consecutive Women’s Afrobasket title

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

*Nigerian ladies beat Mali in final in Yaounde

Ajibade Olusesan

Nigeria’s D’Tigeress cemented their status as Africa’s top basketball team with a comfortable 70-59 victory over Mali in the final in Cameroon’s capital Yaounde on Sunday.

Nantes forward Ify Ibekwe led the way with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Turkey-based center Victoria Macaulay top scored with 15 points.

Fellow Tokyo 2020 Olympians Ezinne Kalu and Adaora Elonu also weighed in with 13 and 12 points respectively as Nigeria cruised to another continental triumph.

The reigning champions dominated at the start of each half, taking the first period 22-11 and the third 28-14, to lead 59-38 going into the final quarter.

Mariam Coulibaly (13 points, nine rebounds) and Sika Kone (12 points, 11 rebounds) fought hard for Mali, but they could do no more than give the scoreline a more respectable appearance.

Earlier, hosts Cameroon clawed their way back from a seven-point first-quarter deficit to beat Senegal 53-49 in the third place game.

Marguerite Effa (15 points) and Cendra Timawe Weledji (13) were instrumental in the comeback with Effa’s two free-throws 29 seconds from time seeing the Lionesses take the lead for good.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Big changes needed at ‘humiliated’ Barca – Gerard Pique

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gerard Pique says big changes are needed at Barcelona following their “humiliating” 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals. The 33-year-old defender, who has won 20 major titles over 12 years with the club, added that he would be “the first to leave” if the club wished it, reports the BBC. […]
Sports

Shot putter, Enekwechi, threatens to sue Adeleye over false claims

Posted on Author Eniola Bambe

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Shot-Put finalist Enekwechi Chukwuebuka has threatened to sue Mr. Sunday Adeleye over false claim that he received money to take down the video clip where he was washing his kits.   Adeleye in a video that has gone viral alleged that Enekwechi received the sum of $1,000 to take down a video […]
Sports

Report: Arsenal eying Conte as Arteta’s replacement

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsenal are considering appointing former Chelsea and Inter Milan manager, Antonio Conte as Mikel Arteta’s successor. Arteta has overseen a bad start to the 2020/2021 season. The Gunners have suffered back-to-back 2-0 defeats to Brentford and Chelsea in their first two league fixtures. The UK Telegraph claims Arteta now has only five games to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica