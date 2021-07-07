Sports

D’Tigers’ coach drops skipper as he prunes list to 15

Posted on

D’Tigers coach Mike Brown has sensationally omitted the captain of the team, Ike Diogu, from the provisional 15-man squad he released ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Brown pruned the list from the initial 49 players invited to camp in California, United States and the American is expected to further reduce it to 12 before the start of the Games.

Regulars including Al-Farouq Aminu, Michael Eric and OG Annunoby had pulled out of the squad before the 15-man list was made. The 37-year-old, Diogu who plays for Chemidor BC in the Iranian Basketball Super League, misses out alongside NBA championship winner Festus Ezeli and Ben Uzoh. The 15-man list is made up of eight NBA stars headlined by Detroit Piston Centre, Jahlil Okafor who is in line to make his international debut for Nigeria. Miami Heat’s trio of Gabe Vincent,Chikezie ‘KZ’ Okpala and 2020 NBA draft pick, Precious Achiuwa have also been pencilled down for the last phase of preparation with Utah Jazz’s Miye Oni.

Minnesota Timberwolves’ Josh Okogie and Metu Chimezie of Sacramento Kings will be making a return to the team following their exploits at the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China where the youngsters helped Nigeria secure an Olympics ticket alongside Ike Iroegbu. Jordan Nwora’s fairytale adventure continues with another chance to be at the Olympics. Nwora whose team, Milwaukee Bucks is heading to the NBA finals is the current and youngest highest point scorer for Nigeria in a competitive game as well as making history alongside his father (Coach) being on the same team.

Our Reporters

