D’Tigers crash out of Afrobasket Championships

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Nigeria’s D’Tigers have crashed out of the 2021 AfroBasket Championship after they shockingly lost to Uganda in Kigali on Tuesday. Thiscameonthe daythe team wasdrawn inthe samegroupas Uganda in the FIBA Basketball WorldCup2023 African Qualifiers. The Coach Mike Brown side lost 80 – 68 to Uganda; their second loss in the AFroBasket Championship following a defeat to Cote d’Ivoire in the group stage. D’Tigers finished the first quarter trailing by 12 points, it was 15 at some point. At the end of the second quarter, D’Tigers went into the break trailing by 13 points with half time score reading 44 – 31 in favour of the East Africans. All efforts to try and get back into the game proved futile as the Nigerian team ended the third quarter trailing by 18 points, as the score stood at 67 – 49. And despite taking the fourth quarter 19 – 13, the Ugandans held on to win 80 – 68 and qualify for the quarterfinals.

