Sports

D’Tigers end 2021 Afrobasket qualifiers in style

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

D’Tigers rounded off its 2021 FIBA Afrobasket championship qualifiers with a big 76-56 points win over Mali who struggled to cope with the offensive firepower of the team. The win which saw the team finishing strong atop group B on a 6-0 run was spearheaded by Nigerian basketball legend, Ike Diogu who posted a doubledouble performance with 20pts and 11 assists.

With a 42.9 field goal percentage and 3 made treys from 7 attempted shots, Diogu ensured a smooth victory for the team whose immediate focus will be the 2020 Olympics and Afrobasket preparations. After back to back struggles against South Sudan and Rwanda, basketball fans across the continent saw a different team who extended its unbeaten run in competitive games to 9. The team mindful of the task ahead came out smoking with Ike Iroegbu and Mike Gbinije leading the offensive in the opening minutes as they raced to a 24-7 lead.

Michael Gbinije ended with 10pts, 5 rebounds and 2 steals as Keith Omoerah continued his rich form in the national colors with 10pts, 4rebs and 3steals on a day that all 10 players who stepped on court scored at least a point. The number one team in Africa were way better as they out rebounded their opponents 48-39, scoring 15pts from turnovers as against 14 by the Malians.

The team scored 16 fast break points, Mali only managed 7 while the Tokyo 2020 Olympics bound team sank 18 second chance points to cap off an impressive win. Nigeria topped group B with 12 maximum points. New entrants, South Sudan finished second, Mali third and the host of the 2021 Afrobasket- Rwanda finished bottom of the group. The players are expected to return to their various clubs on Saturday.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Volleyball national teams camping postponed

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The technical committee of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation has suspended the forthcoming camping of the U-18 national female team and U-19 national male team earlier scheduled to commence on the 27th of December, 2020 in Kaduna until further notice.   The development according to the technical chairman, Martin Melandi, is due to the second phase […]
Sports

Kaduna Marathon: Another way to bring citizen together, says AG Gov

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Acting Governor of Kaduna State, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, has said the state is delighted to welcome sponsors, elite runners, athletics officials, journalists and other participants to Kaduna for the first edition of the Kaduna Marathon. Dr. Balarabe explained that the Kaduna Marathon would provide another platform to bring people to Kaduna and to bring […]
Sports

Man Utd know my view on transfers – Solskjaer

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the club “know my view” about transfer activity before the window closes on Monday. While some rivals have added to their squads significantly, United’s only signing is Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, who cost £40m from Ajax, reports the BBC. Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward says matches […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica