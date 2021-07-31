Sports

D’Tigers lose again at Tokyo Olympics

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nigeria’s D’Tigers have lost their third Group B game in the men’s basketball event of the Tokyo Olympics 71-80 to Italy.

It was their third loss and they have finished bottom of their group.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

GOtv Boxing star, Baby Face, to fight for WBO title in Ukraine

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

International Boxing Federation (IBF) Intercontinental Welterweight champion, Nigeria’s Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, is scheduled to take on Ukraine’s Dymtro Mytrovanov for the World Boxing Organisation Oriental Middleweight title.   The fight, scheduled for 17 July at Eguides Club, Kiev, the Ukrainian capital city, is the Nigerian’s first fight outside the country’s shores and will underline […]
Sports

Leon Spinks: Ex-heavyweight champion who shocked Muhammad Ali dies aged 67

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former world heavyweight champion Leon Spinks has died aged 67. The American achieved a famous upset win over Muhammad Ali in 1978, in just his eighth professional fight. He had suffered with health issues in his later years and was diagnosed with advanced stage prostate cancer in 2019, reports the BBC. “His final fight […]
Sports

Adesanya retains belt in win over Vettori at UFC 263

Posted on Author Reporter

  Coming off his first career loss in a challenge to light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz, the UFC middleweight titleholder, Israel Adesanya returned to his division and put on a clinic in defeating Italy’s Marvin Vettori in the main event of Saturday night’s UFC 263. The judges’ scorecards at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica