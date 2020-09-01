Sports

D'Tigers stars' Okoye, eyes podium finish at 2021 Olympics

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson Abuja Comment(0)

D’Tigers, Nigeria basketball talisman Stanley Okoye has said Nigeria can get a podium finish at next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

 

The Spain based basketball star in a chat with journalists said that the players believe D’Tigers are one of the world’s top teams and are determined to prove that on the global scene.

 

“For us, we have always talked about it. We want a medal. We have to look forward to the Olympics. We want to stay on the podium,” the 29-year-old said.

 

Reminiscing on D’Tigers 2019 FIBA World Cup performance in China, the US-born small forward who missed out on the 2019 Afrobasket tournament co-hosted by Tunisia and Senegal rued the team’s inability to advance from their group describing it as a missed opportunity to fight for a medal.

 

“At the 2019 World Cup, I felt like we had the opportunity if we had gotten out of the group stage, we would have had a decent run to get a medal.”

 

With D’Tigers currently ranked 23 in the world and number one in Africa, Okoye believes that a second-ever Afrobasket triumph is a distinct possibility for Nigeria. “They know we are the best in Africa, so we have to prove ourselves. If we don’t then we have fallen short,” he said.

