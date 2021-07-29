D’Tigers walk tight rope, lose second game in Tokyo

Nigeria’s male B a s k e t b a l l team D’Tigers are now walking on a tight rope in their quest to qualify to the knockout stage of the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. D’Tigers lost 99-92 points against Germany in their second Group B game in the early hours of Wednesday.

Nigeria came closer to winning the game as they took the lead in the first quarter by 11 points and by half time, both teams were tied by 50-50 points.

The third quarter ended also in a 74-74 draws with Jordan Nwora at his best pulling off a sequence of good three point shots that saw him finish with a game high of 33 points.

However, Germany was able to stop him from marauding and from that moment, they found the solution that got them the victory.

The German side played an efficient 4th quarter, as the game ended 99-92. For D’Tigers to stand the chance to secure qualification to the last eight, they will have to hope results go their way in the game between Australia and Italy, and then beat Italy in their last group game to stand a chance of progressing.

