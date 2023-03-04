D’Tigers’ World Cup ouster and basketball’s free fall

Sport is always interesting in many ways but not many

are aware of what it takes to put a team together

for a match or a tournament.

So many activities are

expected to take place in the secretariat of the federation

governing various sports before a match or a tournament.

In Nigeria, sport federations are expected to come up

with a calendar of activities to be staged in one year. Sad

enough, not many have calendars these days as some federations

could be without one event in one or two years.

Normally, there should be cadet, junior, intermediate

and senior tournaments in each of the federations every

year but because of poor finances these are not happening.

All the categories are important because of the transition

expected to take place across male and female categories

with the aim of gradually developing the athletes to get

better.

However, crisis is prevalent in the administration of

sport in Nigeria. Election time is always as dicey as the

general elections of the country. It could be recalled that

the crisis in football at some point led to Nigeria’s absence

in the Africa Cup of Nations twice.

The Amaju Pinnick

board was in a legitimacy crisis with a Jos l-based administrator,

Chris Giwa, and this affected many things in the

administration of the game.

Same goes for basketball as only last year, the leadership

crisis prevented the national women’s basketball

team, D’ Tigress, from representing Africa at the FIBA

World Cup. It is the same crisis that did not allow the

Women’s Basketball League being sponsored by Zenith

Bank to take place in the last two years. The sponsors have

the money to stage the event but the question of who is

the legitimate president was an issue that aborted the

event in recent times.

The crisis was resolved last year but it was too late for

the women’s league to take place as the Nigeria Basketball

Federation now looks up to April this year to revive the

league.

Last month, the senior national men’s team, D’Tigers,

competed in the World Cup qualifiers in Angola and the

team crumbled after three rounds of games. D’Tigers won

two of their three games, to miss out of a place at the FIBA

2023 World Cup after finishing in fourth place in their

group where the top three teams booked automatic spots.

Nigeria defeated Cote’d Ivoire 72-63 in the first game,

ending the Ivoriens’ unbeaten run in the qualifiers before

beating Guinea 62-59 in the second game.

However, before their third and final game against

Angola, the final World Cup ticket had gone to Cape Verde

but the Nigerians still put up a credible showing despite

losing 65-59 to the hosts, Angola.

While the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, praised

the fighting spirit of the national team made up of homebased

players, the Vice President of the Nigeria Basketball

Federation, Babs Ogunade, attributed the ouster to the

administrative problems in the basketball family over

the years.

He said: “Our failure to qualify was because of all the

distractions and court cases affecting preparations and

other logistics. It is unfortunate but we saw it coming

because we were depending on the results of other people

and not just our own.”

This, indeed, is an unfortunate situation because the

NBBF failed to put its house in order to prepare for the

competition. It was difficult for the body to get the professional

players involved just as the American coach,

Mike Brown, was absent. How do we expect victory at

the qualifiers?

For the three World Cup qualifying windows we competed

in, D’Tigers featured under different leadership.

Ogoh Daudu led the team to Angola but two other coaches

also under Brown were in charge in the two earlier

windows. The ticket cannot be won with all the logistics

issues because the secretariat is not buoyant since the

body relies on the ministry for funds. In the early part

of the Musa Kida tenure, the players enjoyed first-class

treatment because he was a director at Total Oil. Things

are different today as the camping and general welfare of

the basketball national teams are poor.

No doubt, Nigeria’s basketball is at the lowest ebb and

something must be done to change the situation. There is

urgent need to bring in more sponsors for the federation

while all the stakeholders in the sport should come together

to salvage the sport. Basketball that produced the

legendary Akeem Olajuwon and also former NBA star,

Olumide Oyedeji, should not be a shambles in Nigeria.

Kida should not be deterred by all the problems over

the years, rather, he should be focused to right the wrongs

so that basketball can get better in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...