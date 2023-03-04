D’Tigers’ World Cup ouster and basketball’s free fall

Sport is always interesting in many ways but not many
are aware of what it takes to put a team together
for a match or a tournament.
So many activities are
expected to take place in the secretariat of the federation
governing various sports before a match or a tournament.
In Nigeria, sport federations are expected to come up
with a calendar of activities to be staged in one year. Sad
enough, not many have calendars these days as some federations
could be without one event in one or two years.
Normally, there should be cadet, junior, intermediate
and senior tournaments in each of the federations every
year but because of poor finances these are not happening.
All the categories are important because of the transition
expected to take place across male and female categories
with the aim of gradually developing the athletes to get
better.
However, crisis is prevalent in the administration of
sport in Nigeria. Election time is always as dicey as the
general elections of the country. It could be recalled that
the crisis in football at some point led to Nigeria’s absence
in the Africa Cup of Nations twice.
The Amaju Pinnick
board was in a legitimacy crisis with a Jos l-based administrator,
Chris Giwa, and this affected many things in the
administration of the game.
Same goes for basketball as only last year, the leadership
crisis prevented the national women’s basketball
team, D’ Tigress, from representing Africa at the FIBA
World Cup. It is the same crisis that did not allow the
Women’s Basketball League being sponsored by Zenith
Bank to take place in the last two years. The sponsors have
the money to stage the event but the question of who is
the legitimate president was an issue that aborted the
event in recent times.
The crisis was resolved last year but it was too late for
the women’s league to take place as the Nigeria Basketball
Federation now looks up to April this year to revive the
league.
Last month, the senior national men’s team, D’Tigers,
competed in the World Cup qualifiers in Angola and the
team crumbled after three rounds of games. D’Tigers won
two of their three games, to miss out of a place at the FIBA
2023 World Cup after finishing in fourth place in their
group where the top three teams booked automatic spots.
Nigeria defeated Cote’d Ivoire 72-63 in the first game,
ending the Ivoriens’ unbeaten run in the qualifiers before
beating Guinea 62-59 in the second game.
However, before their third and final game against
Angola, the final World Cup ticket had gone to Cape Verde
but the Nigerians still put up a credible showing despite
losing 65-59 to the hosts, Angola.
While the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, praised
the fighting spirit of the national team made up of homebased
players, the Vice President of the Nigeria Basketball
Federation, Babs Ogunade, attributed the ouster to the
administrative problems in the basketball family over
the years.
He said: “Our failure to qualify was because of all the
distractions and court cases affecting preparations and
other logistics. It is unfortunate but we saw it coming
because we were depending on the results of other people
and not just our own.”
This, indeed, is an unfortunate situation because the
NBBF failed to put its house in order to prepare for the
competition. It was difficult for the body to get the professional
players involved just as the American coach,
Mike Brown, was absent. How do we expect victory at
the qualifiers?
For the three World Cup qualifying windows we competed
in, D’Tigers featured under different leadership.
Ogoh Daudu led the team to Angola but two other coaches
also under Brown were in charge in the two earlier
windows. The ticket cannot be won with all the logistics
issues because the secretariat is not buoyant since the
body relies on the ministry for funds. In the early part
of the Musa Kida tenure, the players enjoyed first-class
treatment because he was a director at Total Oil. Things
are different today as the camping and general welfare of
the basketball national teams are poor.
No doubt, Nigeria’s basketball is at the lowest ebb and
something must be done to change the situation. There is
urgent need to bring in more sponsors for the federation
while all the stakeholders in the sport should come together
to salvage the sport. Basketball that produced the
legendary Akeem Olajuwon and also former NBA star,
Olumide Oyedeji, should not be a shambles in Nigeria.
Kida should not be deterred by all the problems over
the years, rather, he should be focused to right the wrongs
so that basketball can get better in the country.