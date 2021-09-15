D’Tigress arrive Yaounde for Afrobasket

After days of camping, a total of 13 players and officialswillarriveYaounde, Cameroon on Wednesday for their 2021 Afrobasket campaign The women’s Senior National team will commence their FIBA Afrobasket Championship title defence against Mozambique on Saturday, September 18th in Yaounde, Cameroon. The team will face Angola on Monday, September 20th withatop placefinishastarget. The everimpressive team under the watchful eyes of Coach Otis Hughley in the last 4 years hasemerged asthemostsuccessful team in Africa with back to back Afrobasket titles (2017, 2019) andaimingtowinitforthethird straighttime. Elizabeth Balogun makes a return to the team alongside PromiseAmukamara, Ezinne Kalu, Pallas Kunayi-Akpannah and Ifunanya Ibekwe. Nkem Akaraiwe has also been listed alongside Amy Okonkwo who is set to make her Afrobasket debut with Oderah Chidom, Nicole Enabosi and Murjanatu Musa.
Serie A: Juve awarded 3-0 win as Napoli docked point
Napoli have been given a 3-0 defeat and deducted one point for failing to turn up for their Serie A clash at Juventus earlier this month, the league announced on Wednesday. The Serie A disciplinary commission ruled that there was no “force majeure” preventing Napoli from travelling despite two positive coronavirus tests. Gennaro Gattuso’s […]
Qatar 2022: African qualifiers postponed again
CAF have confirmed the postponement of the opening group matches of Africa’s qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup. The group stage of the qualifiers were due to be played in June but FIFA has confirmed the campaign will now start in September. “Taking into consideration the current disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and […]
GOtv Boxing Night 22: WBF title, step to global stardom –Baby Face
West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight champion, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, has described his coming World Boxing Federation (WBF) International title clash with Ghana’s Emmanuel Quartey as a stepping stone to global stardom. Baby Face is scheduled to fight Quartey in one of the two WBF title bouts at GOtv Boxing Night 22 holding on […]
