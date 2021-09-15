Sports

D’Tigress arrive Yaounde for Afrobasket

Posted on Author Favour Egbuogu Comment(0)

After days of camping, a total of 13 players and officialswillarriveYaounde, Cameroon on Wednesday for their 2021 Afrobasket campaign The women’s Senior National team will commence their FIBA Afrobasket Championship title defence against Mozambique on Saturday, September 18th in Yaounde, Cameroon. The team will face Angola on Monday, September 20th withatop placefinishastarget. The everimpressive team under the watchful eyes of Coach Otis Hughley in the last 4 years hasemerged asthemostsuccessful team in Africa with back to back Afrobasket titles (2017, 2019) andaimingtowinitforthethird straighttime. Elizabeth Balogun makes a return to the team alongside PromiseAmukamara, Ezinne Kalu, Pallas Kunayi-Akpannah and Ifunanya Ibekwe. Nkem Akaraiwe has also been listed alongside Amy Okonkwo who is set to make her Afrobasket debut with Oderah Chidom, Nicole Enabosi and Murjanatu Musa.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Serie A: Juve awarded 3-0 win as Napoli docked point

Posted on Author Reporter

  Napoli have been given a 3-0 defeat and deducted one point for failing to turn up for their Serie A clash at Juventus earlier this month, the league announced on Wednesday. The Serie A disciplinary commission ruled that there was no “force majeure” preventing Napoli from travelling despite two positive coronavirus tests. Gennaro Gattuso’s […]
Sports

Qatar 2022: African qualifiers postponed again

Posted on Author Our Reporters

CAF have confirmed the postponement of the opening group matches of Africa’s qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup. The group stage of the qualifiers were due to be played in June but FIFA has confirmed the campaign will now start in September. “Taking into consideration the current disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and […]
Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 22: WBF title, step to global stardom –Baby Face

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight champion, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, has described his coming World Boxing Federation (WBF) International title clash with Ghana’s Emmanuel Quartey as a stepping stone to global stardom. Baby Face is scheduled to fight Quartey in one of the two WBF title bouts at GOtv Boxing Night 22 holding on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica