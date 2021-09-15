D’Tigress arrive Yaounde for Afrobasket

After days of camping, a total of 13 players and officialswillarriveYaounde, Cameroon on Wednesday for their 2021 Afrobasket campaign The women’s Senior National team will commence their FIBA Afrobasket Championship title defence against Mozambique on Saturday, September 18th in Yaounde, Cameroon. The team will face Angola on Monday, September 20th withatop placefinishastarget. The everimpressive team under the watchful eyes of Coach Otis Hughley in the last 4 years hasemerged asthemostsuccessful team in Africa with back to back Afrobasket titles (2017, 2019) andaimingtowinitforthethird straighttime. Elizabeth Balogun makes a return to the team alongside PromiseAmukamara, Ezinne Kalu, Pallas Kunayi-Akpannah and Ifunanya Ibekwe. Nkem Akaraiwe has also been listed alongside Amy Okonkwo who is set to make her Afrobasket debut with Oderah Chidom, Nicole Enabosi and Murjanatu Musa.

