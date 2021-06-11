D’Tigress to fly to Tokyo Olympics from USA – Ogunade

Nigeria Basketball Federation Caretaker Committee Vice Chairman, Babatunde Ogunade, has said that the Nigeria women’s basketball national team will depart for Tokyo from their camp based in the USA. Ogunade speaking in a chat stressed that the NBBF has been monitoring the team’s progress with a couple of wins already and just one defeat in the games played against Puerto Rico and Serbia at Las Vegas base. The four-time African champions will go against France, Japan and the United States of America in group B of the Tokyo Olympics. The Basketball event of the summer Olympics begins from July 26 to August 8th. He reiterated that the teams are not going to the Olympics just to add to the number of teams, hence the need for a thorough preparation.

