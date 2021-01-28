Sports

Dubai club offers Ighalo £7m deal

…striker says no regrets playing for Man United

A Dubai Club has offered former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo a £7m-a-year deal just as he said an emotional goodbye to his Manchester United team mates as his loan came to an end on Saturday. Ighalo has also been linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia, Qatar as well as in Spain and the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States of America. Ighalo’s agent confirmed that his ward has lots of offers from the Middle East, MLS and clubs from English Premier League.

Odion Ighalo has said an emotional goodbye to the club he has always wanted to play for since he was growing up in the Lagos ghetto of Ajegunle – Manchester United- with another big-money transfer in the offing.

According to his twitter, he spoke of a personal fulfillment to play for ‘The Red Devils’, while praising the fans and manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer. He said he would be cheering the team on to win the league and cup double this season. “It’s so hard to see this dream come to an end,” he said on Twitter.

“But I give God the glory for helping me fulfill this life-long dream of putting on a Manchester United shirt as a player and to represent this great club, indeed it was an honour I will forever cherish and be grateful for.” The 31-year-old striker scored five goals in 23 appearances in all competitions. Meanwhile, the retired Super Eagles striker has said he had no regrets playing for Manchester United.

