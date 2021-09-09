Dubai Expo: Nigeria to showcase potential in manufacturing, others

Nigeria’s presence at Expo 2020 expected to hold in Dubai, United Arabs Emirates (UAE) next month will see Nigerian exhibitors exploring key areas of the economy such as, agriculture, manufacturing, and the creative industries by showcasing the country’s culture to the world. Indeed, Nigeria has scheduled 23 customised events, featuring Afrobeat music and the burgeoning ‘Nollywood’ film scene, as it highlights its abundance of culture, creative and economic opportunities during the Expo 2020 that will run from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, inviting visitors from around the world to join the making of a new world, experiencing a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.

In fact, it is one of the first global mega-events to take place since the beginning of COVID-19. Her Excellency, Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Expo 2020 has developed this latest global study to help us understand how the citizens of the world believe we can shape a better future.

“Overall, the findings are encouraging, and show a collective desire to work together, broaden our horizons and exchange ideas. “In less than two months, when Expo 2020 opens its doors, we look forward to welcoming millions of visitors from across the globe, and harnessing the kind of diversity this study reflects, as we join together to build a new world, with a brighter future for both people and the planet.” His Excellency, Mohammed Dansanta Rimi, Ambassador of Nigeria to the UAE and Commissioner General for Nigeria at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “During the 182 days of Expo, Nigeria will use its pavilion to showcase the technology sectors that are propelling our creative youth, the future of our country, towards a more prosperous future.

“Results from Nigeria, a diverse nation of more than 200 million people, under Expo 2020’s latest Global Survey exemplifies this inherent optimism, with nearly threequarters of all Nigerians asked citing technological advancement and innovation as central in building the better communities of tomorrow – not just for Nigerians, but communities across the world.” Under Expo 2020’s Programme for People and Planet, Expo’s participating countries, organisations, partners and visitors will collaborate to discuss future-proofing solutions to the world’s biggest challenges. Apparently, the 2021 survey of more than 22,000 people across 24 countries tracked sentiment in a world irrevocably changed by COVID- 19. Conducted in partnership with YouGov, it followed a similar study carried out in 2019, before the pandemic. On the topic of global cooperation, almost 100 per cent (96 per cent) said that countries must work together to tackle worldwide crises such as a pandemic.

The sentiment was reflected in Nigeria, with the majority (72 per cent) expressing that greater partnership between individuals and communities is key, and mirrored by responses elsewhere in Africa. In line with this, the study highlights that 73 per cent of Nigerian respondents believe that technological advances and inventions will continue to play a role in building communities around the world – higher than the average responses of 57 per cent and 44 per cent in Asia and Europe respectively.

