Travel & Tourism

Dubai hotels profit level rises 7 times higher than 2019

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The latest report by Skift has shown geometric rise in the profit margins of hotels in Dubai among key hotel markets in the Middle East, Dubai’s gross operating profit per available room (GOPPAR) came in seven times higher than the 2019 comparable, according to STR‘s May 2022 P&L data release. This development is said to have been aided by strong international arrival numbers, as well as an earlier Ramadan, Dubai’s May GOPPAR reached $115.37.

That level was 776% of the pre-pandemic comparable. Just a month earlier during Ramadan, the market was at 79% of 2019 GOPPAR. Also reporting significant monthover- month improvement in the region, Qatar posted a May GOPPAR of $60.87. That level was 466% of the pre-pandemic comparable after the market had fallen into negative territory using the same comparison in April. Saudi Arabia’s GOPPAR was just 39% of the 2019 comparable, down from 325% in March.

 

