News

Dubai Shuttles: Tinubu’s health, early life shrouded in secrecy-Atiku alleges

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

…as Mimiko justifies reasons for ditching ex-VP

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has responded to the commented reportedly credited to his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on his Dubai shuttles, saying Tinubu’s health and early life are all shrouded in secrecy.

The reaction emerged on a day a former governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, debunked rumours of his alleged switch of allegiance from the caucus of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, which was requesting for a southern national chairman of the PDP to the camp of Atiku. Recall that Tinubu had said, if elected, he would not be a “part-time president who stays between Dubai and Nigeria.” Speaking at an interactive session with members of the Tijjaniyyah sect in Kano State, Tinubu said he would give 100 per cent of his time to Nigerians and would not be a part-time president who stays between Dubai and Nigeria. But reacting, Atiku hit at Tinubu, by making a mockery of his health condition which had taken him to London several times. In a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku said: “Nigerians should not take any presidential candidate whose health is shrouded in secrecy seriously. “Tinubu’s comment should not be taken seriously. The president of Nigeria, the most populous country in the black continent, is not for comedians “The process of selecting a president is not a jamboree so the earlier the APC puts its house together and starts by having a council in place. “They shouldn’t be taken seriously because of their inability to organise,” Persecondnews quotes Atiku as saying. He, however, said Tinubu’s health situation, early school, and early years are all shrouded in secrecy not known to the public or the people he wants to rule. “Nobody should take the candidate of that party (APC) seriously. No one should take a candidate and a party whose health situation, early school, and early years are all shrouded in secrecy. “No one should take such a candidate seriously,” Atiku emphasized. Meanwhile, Mimiko, in a statement in Akure, Ondo State, by his media aide, Mr. John Paul Akinduro, also said he was neither consulted by anyone nor consented to his inclusion in the Ondo State PDP Presidential Campaign Council list, saying he was unwavering in his commitment to the principle of equity, fairness and justice through which he believed a credible push for a PDP victory was possible.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osinbajo to depart for US to meet counterpart, Harris, W’Bank, others

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja   Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will depart Abuja Wednesday morning for the United States of America to seek global partnerships and support for Nigeria’s recently launched Energy Transition Plan. Osinbajo will be leading Nigeria’s Energy Transition Implementation Working Group (ETWG) on the US mission with meetings starting Thursday to promote the […]
News

13 COVID-19 positive passengers from Italy escape quarantine in India

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least 13 passengers, who tested positive for Covid-19 upon their arrival in the Indian city of Amritsar, have escaped institutional quarantine. They were among 125 infected passengers on a chartered flight from Milan which landed on Wednesday afternoon, reports the BBC. While nine of them escaped from the airport, four others ran away […]
News

Igbo leaders absent at Col. Nwobosi’s funeral

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Yesterday, the South-East leaders, and political office holders shunned the funeral ceremony of ex- Nigerian and Biafran senior military officer, Col. Emmanuel Nwobosi, who was buried at his country home, Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state. Nwobosi died recently in his home town, Obosi in Anambra State, at the ripe age […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica