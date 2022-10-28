Dubai Shuttles: Tinubu’s health, early life shrouded in secrecy-Atiku alleges

…as Mimiko justifies reasons for ditching ex-VP

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has responded to the commented reportedly credited to his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on his Dubai shuttles, saying Tinubu’s health and early life are all shrouded in secrecy.

The reaction emerged on a day a former governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, debunked rumours of his alleged switch of allegiance from the caucus of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, which was requesting for a southern national chairman of the PDP to the camp of Atiku. Recall that Tinubu had said, if elected, he would not be a “part-time president who stays between Dubai and Nigeria.” Speaking at an interactive session with members of the Tijjaniyyah sect in Kano State, Tinubu said he would give 100 per cent of his time to Nigerians and would not be a part-time president who stays between Dubai and Nigeria. But reacting, Atiku hit at Tinubu, by making a mockery of his health condition which had taken him to London several times. In a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku said: “Nigerians should not take any presidential candidate whose health is shrouded in secrecy seriously. “Tinubu’s comment should not be taken seriously. The president of Nigeria, the most populous country in the black continent, is not for comedians “The process of selecting a president is not a jamboree so the earlier the APC puts its house together and starts by having a council in place. “They shouldn’t be taken seriously because of their inability to organise,” Persecondnews quotes Atiku as saying. He, however, said Tinubu’s health situation, early school, and early years are all shrouded in secrecy not known to the public or the people he wants to rule. “Nobody should take the candidate of that party (APC) seriously. No one should take a candidate and a party whose health situation, early school, and early years are all shrouded in secrecy. “No one should take such a candidate seriously,” Atiku emphasized. Meanwhile, Mimiko, in a statement in Akure, Ondo State, by his media aide, Mr. John Paul Akinduro, also said he was neither consulted by anyone nor consented to his inclusion in the Ondo State PDP Presidential Campaign Council list, saying he was unwavering in his commitment to the principle of equity, fairness and justice through which he believed a credible push for a PDP victory was possible.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...