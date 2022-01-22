Dubai Tourism focuses on Generation Z

Dubai Tourism has sets its sights on Generation Z as its recently launched a competition dedicated to Italian students to spread knowledge of its territory. “The more you know Dubai, the more chances you will have to visit it for free” is the message and the goal of the project created by the Dubai Tourism Board (DTB). According to a report by Eturbonews. com, DTB has chosen thefacultyapp of the Italian edutainment startup for its strong link with university students – Generation Z, also known as Gen Z or Zoomers – which will be involved every day with quizzes and prizes. Gen Z are those born from the mid to late 1990s through the early 2010s.

The heart of the project is an active competition on thefacultyapp until January 29, 2022. There are many prizes up for grabs, including 2 Emirates airline tickets for 2 to discover the history, culture, and architectural icons that have made Dubai famous around the world.

The idea of the prize competition stems from the desire to promote the area especially among the generation of Italian students who will be able to use their knowledge to win not only flights to Dubai but also 1,600 euros as a gift card. The mechanics are simple: participants will have to answer 5 questions every day, which they will find on thefacultyapp, about the history and culture of Dubai. For each correct answer, they will have the chance to win the coveted prize offered by the DTB.

