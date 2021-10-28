Duchess International Hospital debuts in Lagos, builds capacity

The Duchess International Hospital, a purpose-built 100-bed, fully ensuite hospital facility offering primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare services across a range of specialist and sub-specialty areas has began operation in Ikeja GRA, Lagos. Operators of the Duchess, actualised with funding from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Bank of Industry (BI) and Access Bank Plc., predict that the project will reverse the trend of people traveling abroad for medical treatment. The operation and management of the ser-vice will be supported by Apollo Hospitals, India to ensure operational efficiency and rigour in the delivery of clinical services at the Duchess International Hospital.

The hospital is located within a few minutes of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, 90 minutes by air from any state capital in Nigeria and accessible within two hours from most major capital cities across West Africa. The hospital is uniquely positioned to solve the problem of access to affordable healthcare on behalf of local communities across the country. Patients attending the hospital can expect to receive an excellent standard of healthcare combined with a unique experience of hospitality.

The Duchess provides an impressive range of advanced and highly sophisticated facilities across a variety of specialties. The hospital offers the most advanced cardiac catheterisation (Cath lab) suite in Africa combined with the requisite international expertise and experience to provide minimally invasive (interventional) cardiological treatments and ‘open-heart’ surgery in accordance with internationally accepted standards of practice. The Chairman of the Duchess Hospital Board of Directors, Dr. Adeyemi Onabowale said the commissioning of the hospital has raised the bar for health care standards in Nigeria, where the best in hospital care will be delivered together with world-class hospitality service.

“We are delighted to have assembled an outstanding team of healthcare professionals. Our clinical leadership and expert specialist consultants have distinguished themselves in careers in the United Kingdom (UK) National Health Service (NHS), the United States (U.S.) and in various robust clinical programmes in other parts of the world,” Dr. Onabowale said. Onabowale said Duchess Hospital intends to collaborate with the Nigerian Postgraduate Medical College to address the skill gaps in Fellowship Residency training by offering the facilities and expertise for the use of the Fellows.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Duchess international Hospital, Dr Adetokunbo Shitta-Bey explained: “Nigeria loses approximately $US 1.2 each year in medical tourism to international destinations around the globe. Our mission at the Duchess International is to reverse medical tourism by delivering the highest standards of care, using the most advanced technology and treatments to give our patients the fastest, most convenient access to the best medical expertise available anywhere in the world.

“Services at the Duchess International Hospital are organised to give our patients the benefit of good clinical governance, world class expertise and evidence-based treatment pathways consistent with global best practice.” According to Shitta-Bey, the Radiology Department is equipped with leading edge digital imaging technology to provide a complete range of diagnostic and interventional services.

The Duchess Hospital has five operating theatres, dedicated specialist wards, separate specialist intensive care units for adults, children and new-born babies, telemedicine and teleconference facilities, and a full complement of additional specialist services such as ear, nose and throat (ENT), audiology, dental, physiotherapy, dietetics and ophthalmology. The family medicine and urgent care clinic is open 24 hours a day, every day of the week. All services at the Duchess International Hospital are supported by four specialised in-house pharmacies.

