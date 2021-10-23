Duchess International Hospital’ll reverse medical tourism –Osinbajo

Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has said that the newly launched Duchess International Hospital, a 100 suit private state-ofthe- art health facility established by the Reddington Hospital Group in Ikeja, Lagos, has the capacity, personnel and all it takes, to reverse medical tourism in Nigeria. Osinbajo, who was a special guest of honour at the launch of the facility in GRA Ikeja yesterday, said the Reddington Hospital Group has reputation for the provision of high standard care, and has brought this to bear in the Duchess International Hospital. The launch attracted top dignitaries including the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

In his keynote address, Osinbajo noted that while establishing the hospital, which is the 15th facility so far from the stables of Reddington, the Reddington Hospital Group has good business case in this latest investment. According to him, those seeking quality care can get it there; those who want affordable care will get it there.

He stressed that the new facility can reverse medical tourism in the country considering it pays better remuneration to motivate its staff. Osinbajo said: “The only way to ensure that Nigerian doctors practice medi- cine in Nigeria is to reward hard work,” which he said the Reddington Hospital Group is known for. The Chief Executive Officer of Duchess International Hospital, Dr. Adetokunbo Shitta-Bey, said the motive of the founders was to ensure that every Nigerian has access to affordable care. “To reverse medical tourism here we want to ensure the delivery of the highest standard of care,” he added.

