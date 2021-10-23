News

Duchess International Hospital’ll reverse medical tourism –Osinbajo

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has said that the newly launched Duchess International Hospital, a 100 suit private state-ofthe- art health facility established by the Reddington Hospital Group in Ikeja, Lagos, has the capacity, personnel and all it takes, to reverse medical tourism in Nigeria. Osinbajo, who was a special guest of honour at the launch of the facility in GRA Ikeja yesterday, said the Reddington Hospital Group has reputation for the provision of high standard care, and has brought this to bear in the Duchess International Hospital. The launch attracted top dignitaries including the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

In his keynote address, Osinbajo noted that while establishing the hospital, which is the 15th facility so far from the stables of Reddington, the Reddington Hospital Group has good business case in this latest investment. According to him, those seeking quality care can get it there; those who want affordable care will get it there.

He stressed that the new facility can reverse medical tourism in the country considering it pays better remuneration to motivate its staff. Osinbajo said: “The only way to ensure that Nigerian doctors practice medi- cine in Nigeria is to reward hard work,” which he said the Reddington Hospital Group is known for. The Chief Executive Officer of Duchess International Hospital, Dr. Adetokunbo Shitta-Bey, said the motive of the founders was to ensure that every Nigerian has access to affordable care. “To reverse medical tourism here we want to ensure the delivery of the highest standard of care,” he added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Encomiums pour in for Dr Betta Edu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Like torrent of water, encomiums have been pouring on the commissioner for Health, Cross River State, Dr Betta Edu, as she marked yet another birth anniversary. Relatives, friends and colleagues have continued to extol the amazon, whom have described as woman with milk of human kindness. From the testimonies and accolades her own life revolves […]
News

Tears of Akwete cloth weavers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Akwete cloth is a uniquely weaved cloth that originated from Akwete community in Abia State. It is an industry owned by women only. Since the 15th century, they have been weaving the cloths, but lament that except the late Sam Mbakwe administration in old Imo State, they have been denied of government’s support. EMMANUEL IFEANYI […]
News

FG, states’ tango: Lagos VAT bill passes second reading

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Lagos State House has read for the first and second time the state’s Value Added Tax bill 2021 and asked the committee on finance which is handling it to report back on Thursday. Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, said yesterday at the plenary that the VAT bill would lead to “increase in revenue […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica