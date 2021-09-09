Duchess of Cornwall becomes Mirabel Centre’s first patron

The Mirabel Centre is delighted to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cornwall, has become the centre’s first patron. Founded in July 2013 by Itoro Eze-Anaba, the Mirabel Centre is Nigeria’s first Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), providing succour and a safe place for survivors of rape and sexual assault.

Survivors who had recently or in the past been sexually assaulted can access free postincident support services at the centre. In the last eight years, the Mirabel Centre had provided free medical and psychosocial support services to over 6,450 survivors, including persons with disabilities. For several years, The Duchess of Cornwall had highlighted the work of domestic abuse and sexual assault charities in the UK and overseas in supporting victims and survivors, with the aim of breaking the taboo around the subject. Her royal highness had visited shelters and support centres around the world and in 2020 became patron of the UK domestic abuse charity SafeLives.

