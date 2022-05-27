Arts & Entertainments

Duchess of gospel music, Esther Igbekele, set for international tour

Songstress and duchess of gospel music, Esther lgbekele has teamed up with an international showbiz and cultural promoting company, the ‘Sammek Moments Arts & Cultural Entertainment’ owned by US-based Samuel Ekundayo to tour different cities of the United States of America in July, 2022.

The circular gospel singer cum entertainer is popular with the Nigerian social gatherings, religion concerts and crusades. Igbekele, who hailed from Ifon in Ondo State will feature prominently at the annual festival to celebrate African music, food and culture across the United States, tagged ‘The Summer 2022 African Pop-Up Festival’.

The 44 year-old started music professionally in 1996 with first international tour to the United States of America in 2009, she will also perform at key events in New York, as well as other events in Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia and also in Houston to commemorate the Memorial Day Weekend. Esther Igbekele with 14 studio recording albums has traveled far across cities of the world; promoting her music and the unique sound of her acclaimed Alujo/Tungba gospel music which has taken her internationally to cities in United Kingdom, European cities, Canada and United Arab Emirates.

 

Our Reporters

