Dud cheque: Ex-Oyo Deputy Chief Registrar jailed 3 years

Justice Lekan Owalabi of an Oyo State High Court last Friday found the former Deputy Chief Registrar, Mutiat Omobola Adio guilty of issuing a dud cheque of N1,500, 000 to an auto dealer and was jailed three years having pleaded guilty through plea bargain.

The conviction was secured by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFC), Ibadan zonal office which had prosecuted her for committing “the offence of obtaining money by false pretense and issuance of Dishonored Cheque contrary to Sections 419 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. 38, Laws of Oyo State, 2000 and Section 1 (1) (b) of the Dishonored Cheque (Offences) Act, Cap. D11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004”.

According to the prosecution in a release signed by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media & Publicity, Adio was alleged to have obtained a 2000 Model Toyota Pathfinder SUV valued at the said amount from one Fabunmi Olatunji Samuel of Fatai Olanrewaju Motors by pretending to him that it would be paid once the cheque she issued in the said value was presented to her bank.

“The victim released the said vehicle to her but the cheque was dishonoured within three months of issuance for insufficient funds in the account,” the court was told.

Upon arraignment on January 30, 2018, the defendant had initially pleaded not guilty to the charges but later changed her plea to ‘guilty’, after a plea bargain agreement which lead to the amendment of the charge.

Justice Lekan Owolabi thereafter pronounced defendant guilty of the offence and sentenced her to three years in prison.

