Metro & Crime

Dud cheque: Ex-Oyo deputy chief registrar jailed three years

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Comment(0)

An Oyo State High Court has convicted the former Deputy Chief Registrar, Mutiat Omobola Adio, for issuing a dud cheque of N1.5 million to an auto dealer. The judge, Justice Lekan Owalabi, on Friday, sentenced Adio, a former deputy chief registrar of Oyo State judiciary, to three years’ imprisonment, having pleaded guilty through plea bargain.

 

The conviction was secured by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFC), Ibadan Zonal Office, which prosecuted her for committing “the offence of obtaining money by false pretense and issuance of dishonored cheque contrary to Section 419 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. 38, Laws of Oyo State, 2000 and Section 1 (1) (b) of the Dishonored Cheque (Offences) Act, Cap. D11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004”.

 

The Head, Media and Publicity of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement that Adio obtained a 2000 Model Toyota Pathfinder SUV valued at N1.5 million from a man, Fabunmi Olatunji Samuel, of Fatai Olanrewaju Motors, by pretending to him that the money would be paid once the cheque she issued in the said value was presented to her bank.

He said: “The victim released the said vehicle to her but the cheque was dishonoured within three months of issuance for insufficient funds in the account.”

 

Upon arraignment on January 30, 2018, the defendant initially pleaded not guilty to the charges but later changed her plea to ‘guilty’, after a plea bargain agreement which led to the amendment of the charge. Justice Owolabi thereafter pronounced the defendant guilty of the offence and sentenced her to three years in prison.

The court also ordered her to restitute her victim, “Fabunmi Olatunji Samuel of Fatai Olanrewaju Motors the sum of N500,000 in addition to the sum of N1 million she had previously paid in restitution to the victim”.

 

Adio, who was a magistrate before becoming a Deputy Chief Registrar in the Oyo State Judiciary, had previously been jailed twice for fraud-related offences. On May 18, 2018, she was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for obtaining N9.2 million from one Abiodun Olonade, a Nigerian resident in Ireland, by false pretence.

Also, on March 6, 2020 she was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison for stealing N22,375,913 from Guaranty Trust Bank Plc

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lady gang-raped for five days, forced to have sex with brother

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

…says: ‘They inserted rods, sticks into my private parts’   A 20-year-old girl, Chioma (surname withheld), yesterday narrated her ordeal in the hands of youths of Onunwafor, Ezzagu in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State who allegedly abducted her. The youth also kidnapped Chioma’s elder brother and another victim. The suspects held the victims […]
Metro & Crime

24 pregnant ladies rescued from C’River baby factory

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A security outfit of the Cross River State government, Operation Akpakwu, has rescued 24 pregnant ladies, 11 children and arrested two suspects at a suspected baby factory operating at Anantigha area of Calabar South. The security outfit was formed by Governor Ben Ayade to tackle all forms of crimes, especially kidnapping. The Officer Commanding, 13 […]
Metro & Crime

50bn salary debt hindering my performance – Gov. Bello

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has said that his administration had to clear over N50billion in salary obligations inherited from previous administrations, which has impeded his ability to free up funds for infrastructural development in the state. The governor stated this Thursday at Government House in Lokoja, during his broadcast to commemorate the 60th […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica