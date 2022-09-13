Sports

Dudu-Orumen hails Dare’s daring moves, charges minister to destroy football cabal

Following recent events in Nigeria’s football scene and the state of the game, ace football commentator and a lawyer, Barrister Godwin Dudu-Orumen, has charged the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, to destroy the ‘cabal’ holding football hostage in the country.

The football administrator noted that the administration of football has been in the hands of a few people in close to one decade and it was time to destroy the ‘cabal’.

Dudu-Orumen, who also commended the recent Supreme Court judgement on the defunct League Management Company, noted that there were so many issues affecting the growth of football in the country just as many talk about FIFA/NFF Statutes and the role of the government.

He said: “It is now time to put to test who a Third party is in the NFF Statutes. Sunday Dare (Sports Minister) may not be pleasing many persons and interest groups by some of his actions but l believe he has reasons to dare and cause unpleasant sensations here and there.

I want the minister to dismantle the cabal that has held Nigeria’s football hostage since the Makurdi coup which took out the Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima’s NFA Board and installed Sani Lulu and his co.

“We do not have a viable League, developmental football is comatose, Super Eagles is roulette wheel for a few and some the group holding our football hostage by virtue of the undomesticated NFF Statutes want to continue in office. No. Enough is enough. The extant Law for the governance of Football in Nigeria is the NFA Act of 2005 as Amended.

 

“Dare should shake the table some more. If FIFA comes, we take them to CAS for the correct interpretation of “Third Party” in football and we determine if the man who pays the piper can be correctly called a Third Party.”

 

