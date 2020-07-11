Dufil donates N4m towards Osun-Osogbo Grove development

In a ‘Save Our Art, Save Our Heritage,’ a campaign designed to safeguard the artistic treasures of Osun-Osogbo Grove, the management of Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles, has donated N4 million towards the promotion of the initiative.

As part of the corporate social responsibility drive of the firm, the donation, according to the company, is the second tranche of N20 million earlier pledged to support the campaign over a five year period.

The Osun Osogbo Grove, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a monument where tourists and lovers of arts visit to see monumental sculptures created by the renowned Artist, Susanne Wenger in collaboration with other local Osogbo artists, including Adebisi Akanji, Rabiu Abesu, Kasali Akangbe-Ogun and others.

The unique sculptures at the site exemplify the artists’ commitment to creating art that reflects the intrinsic culture and traditions of Osun Osogbo.

Presenting the N4 million cheque on behalf of Dufil Prima Foods to the representatives of Susanne Wenger Adunni Olorisha Trust (AOT), the Group Public Relations and Events Manager, Mr. Tope Ashiwaju, said the donation was one of the brand’s determination to promote and protect the cultural heritage and traditions in Nigeria even during this trying period of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Even at this difficult period, it is still imperative for us to preserve our heritage. Nigeria has one of the richest cultures in the world, which has given it global recognition. An emergency work on Iledi Ontotoo, also known as the Second Palace needs to be carried out following a large tree that fell on it resulting in extensive damage to the site. The contribution from the company will be immediately invested in such important work,” Ashiwaju said.

According to him, the fund would go a long way in helping to ensure that the remarkable legacy of heritage, art and nature were preserved, promoted and celebrated nationally and internationally.

While receiving the N4 million donation on behalf of AOT, the Volunteer Co-Chair, Robin Campbell, said the gesture would go a long way in assisting to preserve the art in the grove and protect Wenger’s works.

He said that the objective of the AOT is to ensure that the artwork created by the New Sacred Art Movement was preserved with high artistic standards in order to recognise and encourage new artists.

Meanwhile, Campbell added that part of the objectives of the AOT is to identify, support and protect such a significant legacy as Osun-Osogbo Grove and other Yoruba cultural heritage in a sustainable manner.

