Duke: Nigerian elite have failed youths

Posted on Author Clement James CALABAR. Comment(0)

Following the destruction in Calabar, the Cross River State capital on Saturday, former Governor of the state, Mr. Donald Duke, has apologized to youths both within the state and the country to forgive the leaders because of what he said was failure of leadership in the country.

 

In a rare press briefing in Calabar yesterday, Duke reviewed the situation in the state as a former governor, and appealed to the youths to dialogue with government instead of taking laws into their hands.

 

While acknowledging that youths were hungry as a result of failed leadership and so deserve to be angry, he said he had to come into the state to help nip the situation in the bud, by attending, in his way, to the needs of some youths.
“We must acknowledge that we have failed the youth and what they are doing now is to pass a message that the rich cannot sleep if the poor cannot eat. What the youth are saying now is that those who had the opportunity to lead this country in whatever capacity have failed them and they are reacting to show their anger.

 

“However, the youth should cease fire and support government’s effort because the message has been passed and no government will like to ignore that message,” Duke said.
On the curfew, which was announced on Friday by the Governor Ben Ayade, Duke said the curfew was only announced “but not imposed.”
According to him, he would discuss with Ayade to know what his contribution would be to the situation, appealing that government should not be blamed for not taking action since Friday.

