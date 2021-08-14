Duke of Shomolu Productions makes strategic appointments

On the back of two very exciting theatre productions, ’Awo’ and ‘Aremu’, wave making theatre production firm, The Duke of Shomolu Productions Limited, has announced two very strategic appointments. Naming Mrs. Mofoluwake Oriyomi Edgar as the managing director /CEO, while Ifeanyi Eziukwu is appointed the chief operating officer of the outfit.

In a press statement made available to the media, the fast-rising outfit made these appointments in its bid to strengthen its capacity, build structures and institutionalize its processes as it looks towards deepening it engagements with its various stakeholder groups while pushing for sustainable market leadership. Edgar up until this appointment was executive director in charge of technical for the outfit. She superintends all of the firm’s productions including the highly successful Isale Eko Franchise and also Emotan the very powerful official play of the National Festival for Arts and Culture which held in Benin City in 2019.

A graduate of Modern European Languages from the University of Lagos and an alumnus of the Lagos Business School, Edgar is an established thespian who has taken part in various productions but has recently retired backstage to handle the technical parts of very large productions including the joint productions of ‘Awo’ and ‘Aremu’. While Eziukwu is a graduate of Economics from the University of Lagos. He has worked on several productions including serving as logistics manager, and production manager on over 20 major productions.

He is also the founder of Just Theatre House and a member of both the National Association of Theatre Art Practitioners and the Guild of Theatre Directors. He was on the crew of the successful Ibiom Play which had the former deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State, Moses Ekpo and the wife of Governor Udom Emmanuel, Mrs. Martha Emmanuel, in attendance.

