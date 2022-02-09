Duke of Shomolu Productions unveils Yerima, Adeniran, Benson, Adefila for theatre season

…announces plans to establish theatre, art complex

Ahead of its plans to stage eight major theatre productions this year, The Duke of Shomolu Productions has unveiled renowned dramatist, theatre director and scholar, Prof Ahmed Yerima, notable theatre directors, Makinde Adeniran, William Benson and Segun Adefila, to deliver the plays.

These four theatre giants, representing different but equally engaging tendencies in modern theatre, were presented to Corporate Nigeria at the prestigious Southern Sun Hotel.

They will deliver eight major productions including the influential Sardauna which is expected to have President Mohammed Buhari in attendance come this October in Abuja.

The unveiling event which also doubled as a 2022 season presentation attracted corporate Nigeria as led by Mrs Folake Ani-Mumuney of First Bank of Nigeria.

Other attendees included, Segun Akintemi of Page Financials, Mohammed Garuba of Cardinal Stone and Austin Ebose of Anchor Insurance. Yerima’s studiuos approach to work, with Makinde’s engaging and penetrative style coupled with William Benson’s energetic and power driven take on his stories and Adefila’s easy spiritual flow will begin to push Nigerian theatre to yet another golden Era, notes the Executive Chairman of Duke of Shomolu Productions, Joseph Edgar.

According to him, Babakekere the first of the eight productions, will go on stage at the Agip Recital Hall of The Muson Centre this April, and a mini festival of all the plays will also be taking place at the Muson Centre the whole of December.

The Duke of Shomolu Produc tions also announced plans for the establishment of the multi Billion Naira theatre and Art Complex that would be built in Lagos and which would serve as a hub for creative thought and practice in Africa.

Edgar had in his presentation stated that over 500,000 Nigerians will have a stake in the giant complex, opening it up to the world and filling in the supply gap in the ma ket place.

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Tourism, Culture and Arts, Mr Bonu Solomon, restated the Government’s commitment to the sector stating its huge potentials as a vehicle for economic development.

He also announced the Government’s partnership with The Duke of Shomolu on ‘Babakekere’, which is a new play written and directed by Makinde Adeniran, and depicting the life of the late Stateman and former governor of Lagos State, Alh Lateef Jakande.

Earlier on, Mrs. Ani- Mumuney, in a paper, talked about the role of theatre in the polity and the challenges for its continous growth while also preferring some quick suggestions.

The role First Bank of Nigeria especially with its First@arts initiative was also exrayed at to Event. Other distinguished attendees included the General Manager/CEO of the National Theatre, Lagos, Prof Sunday Ododo, who gave an incisive presentation on projects and plans of the National Theatre.

Other distinguished attendees included the Artistic Director of the National Troupe of Nigeria, Ahmed M Ahmed, National President of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), Mr Israel Eboh.

