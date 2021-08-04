Duke of Shomolu stages Awo, Aremu at Glover Memorial Hall

The Duke of Shomolu Productions, recently adjudged fastest growing Theatre Production Power House, has concluded Plans to stage two very exciting Theatre Plays at the prestigious Glover Memorial Hall this August. The two plays represents a mould breaking initiative that would see for the very first time two major Productions being staged back-to-back in the same venue and involving over one Hundred Cast and crew pulled together by the strong need to deepen the sector while making history at the same time. Aremu is a de-politicised depiction of the life and times of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR.

The script, cleverly written by renowned playwright, Professor Ahmed Yerima, would take the audience through the mysterious birth of its principal, throwing up his growing up years, touching the very deep and rich trado-cultural ethos that has moulded him and guided him through his very colorful sojourn in life. With expert rendition of song and dance sequence, Professor Yerima who is also directing has perfectly used the story of Chief Obasanjo to show the Yoruba culture in its very true essence, opening it up to the full glare of the audience and allowing them bask in the wonderful glare of a truly proud people.

Awo on the other hand, is a markedly different portrayal of one of the most influential figures in post Modern Nigeria. Awo is a beautifully crafted story that surprisingly uses the well tested format of a Musical to tell the story of one of the most enigmatic sons of Africa. Deliberately casting a very young cast all of which did not see the real life Awo, Makinde Adeniran Fta who is the Chairman Lagos State Chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Art Practitioners – NANTAP, will drop a very fresh but deeply philosophical story that has been carefully designed to deliver a very powerful message using an easy to digest format. According to Joseph Edgar who is the Executive Producer of both Plays, The Duke of Shomolu Productions has deliberately decided to showcase these diagonally different leaders at this time of national development in a strong bid to throw up the leadership ethos and cultural antecedents that moulded them and prepared them for the roles they have played in National development. “It is fervently hoped that these two stories will begin to shape our national outlook, inspire new Leadership and serves as a guide to aspiring arrowheads as we get ready for the renaissance,” says Edgar. “Already, the firm has received the very strong support of the Lagos State Government through its Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture who have graciously provided comprehensive Institutional Support in the run down to the August 22nd opening Night.” He noted that theatre plays a central role in the Mr. Sanwo-Olu’s economic rejuvenation plan especially if you consider its strong impact in job creation, youth empowerment and infrastructural development.

“Awo and Aremu would touch on several key sectors central to Mr. Sanwo- Olu’s agenda – media, hospitality, transport and job creation, hence the very strong support of not only the Lagos State Government but also its very strategic parastatals like the LIRS, LASSA amongst others.

“Strong brands like First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Wema Bank, Timekeepers, AIICO Plc, Cruxstone Development and Investment Limited amongst others have thrown in their very strong support. “It would meet up very strictly with all Pandemic Protocols including parading an array of Safety marshals from the Lagos State Safety Commission.” Aremu and Awo will start showing from the 22nd of August and run every Sunday through to the 12th of September, 2021 at the legendary Glover Memorial Hall Marina, Lagos.

