Duke of Shomolu to lift entertainment industry with N9bn theatre project

Following series of very successful theatre productions that have continued to resonate in the industry, celebrated investment banker and theatre producer, Joseph Edgar, also known as the ‘Duke of Somolu’, is set to further boost the entertainment industry with a N9 billion theatre project that will help in creating wealth and jobs in 2021. E d g a r , who has carved a niche for himself with his Duke of Shomolu Productions outfit that has in the last five years produced major stage plays including ‘Loud Whispers’, ‘Isale Eko’, ‘Oba Esugbayi’, ‘3some’, ‘Emotan’, and ‘Aremu’, noted that there is tremendous wealth in theatre which if properly harnessed, will reduce unemployment, boost Nigeria’s economy.

According to him, understanding the challenges of producing a stage play in Nigeria, one that is largely dependent on sponsorship and support from private individuals and governments, which comes in bits, makes the need for institutionalised funding of the industry imperative. Edgar stated this at a media chat in Lagos on the stage production of ‘Our Duke Has Gone Mad Again’, a family-friendly production that will run for two days – Dec 25 and 26 – at The Finery, Probyn Road Ikoyi, Lagos. Directed by Segun Adefila, with William Benson as co-executive producer-technical, Dr Ibiene Ogolo, Mofoluwake Edgar, and Adibua as co-executive producers, the play which parades a cast comprising professional actors such as Patrick Diabuah, kelvin Mary Ndukwe, Kemi Bickersteth, and the highly talented Chantal Edgar, will engage the audience by mirroring their life through the eyes of the Duke of Shomolu. Speaking further on the theatre project, Edgar said: “From 2021 we will start building our own theatre, a N9billion project.

It is going to have Nigerians as shareholders. This is going to bring in certain level of permanency in funding of productions, moving people away from reliance on cooperate funding in the industry.

“This particular play, ‘Our Duke Has Gone Mad Again’, is bringing together potential investors, people we hope would key in this vision. The play is not for the mass market. The past play we have done like ‘Emotan’ the ticket was N5,000. But this one is targeted at the people that will help us get the N9billion that we will use to build a massive theatre that will employ more people. “So, from 2021 we will start building our own theatre, a N9billion project. It is going to have Nigerians as shareholders.

This is going to bring in certain level of permanence in funding of productions, moving people away from reliance on cooperate funding in the industry.” The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Propetrol, Harry Ebohon, who hosted the media chat, disclosed that his company is interested in sponsorship of the Duke of Shomolu productions because it’s in agreement with creativity and innovation which are ideals that the company stands for.

Ebohon said: “When you look at Edgar’s achievements, it’s amazing especially knowing that before he came into theatre production, there were so many established individuals and companies, yet, he has done incredibly well with the quality of his plays.” He noted that this generation has been brought up as a generation that depends on government to create jobs, adding that his aim of being involved in the theatre was to help turn it into a platform for wealth creation.

