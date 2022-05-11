Duke varsity confers honorary doctorate on AfDB president, others

America’s Duke University, at the weekend, conferred honorary doctorates on four recipients during its 2022 Commencement ceremonies in Durham, North Carolina. The honorees were African Development Bank Group (AfDB) President and World Food Prize recipient Dr. Akinwumi Adesina; rocket scientist, businesswoman and former non-profit leader Sylvia Acevedo, who currently serves on the board of Qualcomm, a global leader in semiconductors and wireless technology; Patrick Brown, founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Impossible Foods, a leading producer of meat and dairy products from plants; and Tom Catena, the medical director and sole surgeon at Mother of Mercy Hospital in the Nuba Mountains of central Sudan. According to a press release, Adesina received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters in recognition of his career achievements in agriculture, and the innovative High 5 development priorities for Africa, which he conceived shortly after his election as President of the continent’s premier development finance institution in 2015.

