Duke varsity confers honorary doctorate on AfDB president, others

America’s Duke University, at the weekend, conferred honorary doctorates on four recipients during its 2022 Commencement ceremonies in Durham, North Carolina. The honorees were African Development Bank Group (AfDB) President and World Food Prize recipient Dr. Akinwumi Adesina; rocket scientist, businesswoman and former non-profit leader Sylvia Acevedo, who currently serves on the board of Qualcomm, a global leader in semiconductors and wireless technology; Patrick Brown, founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Impossible Foods, a leading producer of meat and dairy products from plants; and Tom Catena, the medical director and sole surgeon at Mother of Mercy Hospital in the Nuba Mountains of central Sudan. According to a press release, Adesina received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters in recognition of his career achievements in agriculture, and the innovative High 5 development priorities for Africa, which he conceived shortly after his election as President of the continent’s premier development finance institution in 2015.
Grappling with dilemma of monetary policy
With inflation widely predicted to maintain its uptrend in the near term, at least, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) looks set to keep grappling with the dilemma of monetary policy, especially given that the negative impact of the #EndSARS crisis on output growth, means that the apex bank would likely keep striving to roll […]
NITDA promotes smart agriculture with 130 farmers
In its move to digitize agricultural sector, the National Information Technology Agency (NITDA), under the supervision of Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, has adopted 130 farmers into the National Adopted Village for Smart Agriculture (NAVSA) programme to provide Nigerian farmers with means to showcase their farm produce in the digital world market. The […]
‘Inflation, interest rates’ll affect Nigeria’s GDP growth’
Nigeria’s sluggish economic growth is likely to persist this year due to high inflation and interest rates, as well as worsening insecurity in the country, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have said. They stated this in a report that reflected their views on the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy […]
