News

Dukia Gold, Philoro sign agreement to deepen precious metals value chain

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Dukia Gold & Precious Metals Refining Company Limited, Nigeria and Philoro Global Trading AG Switzerland, have signed a Working Together Agreement (WTA) on the sidelines of the Investing in African Mining Indaba taking place in Cape Town, South Africa, to collaborate in the development of the precious metals small scale and artisanal gold mining value chain. The agreement, which was endorsed by the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, will deepen participation in the extractive industry as well as consolidate strategies in the development of programmes needed to exploit the expected benefits in the sector.

Speaking at the event, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Executive Director Dukia Gold, Paul Beesley, said the objective of the Working Together Agreement is to bring about the establishment of a precious metals trading programme centred in Nigeria to service and support the Nigerian market and potentially use it as a basis to offer similar products to other African markets. Besides, he said the partnership would assist in developing finance and technical support solutions to unlock Dukia Gold’s responsible sourcing of Dore’ strategies, including evaluation and development of new projects and supporting small scale and artisanal mining programmes.

The partnership, he said, will strengthen and expand the Dukia Gold Precious Metals Refinery in support of the goal of being able to aggregate gold doré from third-party sources in Nigeria and across West Africa. He said the ultimate target is to produce world class good delivery bars and coins.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: I’ll assemble best team to address Nigeria’s problems — Tambuwal

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Aspirant and Governor of Sokoto State, Alhajhi Aminu Tambuwal, has promised to assemble the best team of economists to address the nation’s  economic problems, if elected president. Tambuwal at separate consultative meetings with the PDP Caucuses in the Senate and House of Representatives and PDP Board of Trustees […]
News

Insecurity has undermined democratic process, says Rep Gbande

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The House of Representatives member representing Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo Federal Constituency, Dr. Richard Gbande, yesterday decried the state of insecurity in the country, saying it has greatly undermined the democratic process. Though he agreed that some milestones have been recorded in the process in the areas of communication, Dr. Gbande fumed that the recent […]
News

Group calls for suspension of 2023 polls, seeks new constitution

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Underlining the shortcomings of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Nigeria Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS) has urged the Federal Government to suspend the 2023 general elections. This is as the group said the current 1999 Constitution may truncate Nigeria’s peace and lead the country to a failed state, warning that nothing will get […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica