Dull Eagles fail to fly past Lions

For the second time in four days, the Super Eagles have failed to defeat the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon as the two sides played a goalless draw in a second friendly in Austria on Tuesday. The first friendly on Friday ended 1-0 in favour of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon. It was an improved showing by the Eagles, but coach Gernot Rohr must be troubled that his strikers, who had scored goals across Europe this past season, could not deliver for him in two games. Nigeria have also yet to win in four matches in Austria.

The Eagles were without more than a dozen of their top stars and last-minute injuries to goalkeeper Francis Uzoho and winger Peter Olayinka meant they had to again make changes to the starting XI for today. Cameroon thought they had gone ahead in first half stoppage time when they put the ball into the net, but the referee chalked off the effort for offside. The Indomitable Lions were assured and organised in defence and chose to play the possession football at almost a walking tempo. The Eagles, on the other hand, were more purposeful as they tried to get to goal the quickest route possible, but the final ball always seemed to let them down.

Alex Iwobi ought to have put Nigeria ahead in the 52nd minute, but his shot after a flowing attacking move missed the mark. Cameroon also had two chances, first in the 66th minute but goalkeeper Okoye blocked it, before they had a free header inside the box in the 77th minute which was not utilized. Nigeria pressed for a goal late on led by substitute Terem Moffi, who was winning his second cap, but they could not find any joy on the day.

