Dumo Lulu-Briggs steps into father's shoes

High Chief Olu Benson Lulu- Briggs, while he was alive ranked high among illustrious sons of the South South, particularly Rivers State where he hailed from.

 

Aside being a man his people loved to lay claim to as their own, he also ensured he put his home in order in a way he would have a successor in charge of his legacy. Dumo, his son had since taken up that role for his father.

 

Dumo, a barrister at law while his father lived became a child worthy of being proud of as he worked to consolidate on what he met on ground and became not just his own man but a successful one.

 

He has carried on from where his father left as he now performs responsibilities of his father to the family, community and society at large. It is in this manner, a role left behind by his father has just been bestowed on him having won confidence of stakeholders that he is equal to the task.

 

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, a former governorship candidate was recently made the paramount head of Oruwari group of chieftaincy houses, Abonnema

