Duncan Mighty accused of assaulting tanker driver

Nigerian singer, Duncan Mighty, has been accused of assaulting a tanker driver in Port Harcourt. In a post shared via Facebook on November 26, by one Ndubueze Obodowhuo, the musician is alleged to have assaulted a tanker driver, Okabam John.

The post reads: “According to Mr. OKABAM JOHN, a Water-tank driver with Julius Berger, Tanker number – B8751, On November 21, 2020 at about 9:40 am while he was on duty. “A private car was parked close to his water filling spot, he tried notifying the driver who refused to wine down, he bent his head to talk with the driver surprisingly, it was Duncan mighty.” “Before he could explain, his head was struck by Duncan mighty using a traditional staff (Elephant tusk), the second strike was blocked with his hand.

“He (Okabam John) didn’t see how the artist drove off because blood covered his eyes at that moment. Mr. Okabam John narrated this incident after being discharged from the hospital.” He went to accuse the music star of using his status in society to intimidate people.

“Duncan doesn’t show up when he’s publicly needed, rather he uses his VIP influence to undo his people. Celebrities should be celebrated by their positivity, their in- fluence shouldn’t pose danger to the society rather it should serve as liberation to the people,” he added. The singer is yet to react to the accusation levelled against him as at the time of filing this report and repeated calls to his management by Saturday Telegraph rang out.

Like this: Like Loading...