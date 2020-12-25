Metro & Crime

Dunes end of year outreach, reaches out to communities

Abuja’s favorite luxury shopping mall ‘Dunes Center’ is more than just a mall. It has made a difference in improving the quality of life in communities through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
In 2017, Dunes Center established a new way of giving through its non-profit organisation ‘Dunes Foundation’.
“We aim to serve one community at a time. We have  built fully functional schools, a primary healthcare center, sunk boreholes and empowered women through our  interest free micro credit programs which are still ongoing,” the company said.
On Friday December 11, 2020, Dunes Center partnered with ‘Kind People Food Bank’ and provided food for families in an underserved community for the holiday season, starting with a local school and extending to mothers and other locals.
For those who are not familiar with the department store, Dunes Center is a luxury department store located on 44 Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Maitama, Abuja.
Dunes Center is home to an array of top notch, state-of-the-art products and services such as original antiques and gifts shops, quality boutiques, a supermarket, pastry shop and four restaurants.
The store occupies 30 departments covering 204514.3 ft of retail space. Thousands of tourists and Abuja residents visit the mall each year because of the state-of-the-art ambiance and the famous Dunes Bakery which has delicious bread, pastries and coffee.

