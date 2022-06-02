Sports

Dunne urges Villa to sign Eagles striker, Dennis

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Aston Villa has been urged by Manchester City legend, Richard Dunne, to sign Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Dennis, this summer from Watford. Despite Dennis’ superb performances for Watford last season, the club was unable to keep their Premier League status as they got only 23 points.

In the outgone Premier League campaign, the Nigerian striker scored 10 goals and made six assists in 33 topflight fixtures for Watford. According to the report on Soccernet, Richard Dunne explained that Dennis would be a great addition into Aston Villa squad if the club’s chiefs should go for him.

“I’m sure clubs will start looking at Tarkowski from Burnley and Dennis from Watford now they have gone down,” he said. “They would benefit a few teams in Villa’s area. They need another attacking player to give them more options up front and another central midfielder. “They aren’t crying out for someone in any position, but they are looking for that next level of player to push them up the league. They have a decent strong squad.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

National Youths Games: Team Lagos claims gold on Day Two

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Team Lagos has kick-started their campaign in the ongoing 6th National Youth Games on positive notes as athletes have started raking in medals on Day Two of the tournament which is holding at the University of Ilorin, Kwara state. In 45kg category of snatch in weightlifting event for girls, Team Lagos sensational, Florence Olarinoye, claimed […]
Sports

Musa wants trophy as retirement gift

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya GAROUA, CAMEROON

…says it’s last AFCON for him   Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has declared that Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations will be his last for the national team while looking forward to calling it a date with the national team after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later in the year.   Speaking with […]
Sports

Ugandan weightlifter deported from Japan after going missing

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Ugandan weightlifter who went missing from a pre- Olympics camp in western Japan has been flown home a few hours before the official start of the Games. Julius Ssekitoleko is currently being held at Uganda police headquarters to determine whether or not he had committed a crime, CID Spokesperson Charles Twino said. He left […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica