DUPLICATED PROJECTS: MDAs padded 2021, 2022 budgets with N300bn, N100bn –ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), yesterday, made a stunning revelations to the Senate on how ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government have been padding the country’s annual budgets.

The revelations were made when the Commission appeared before the Senate Committee on Finance in the ongoing interactive session on the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP). The anti-graft agency revealed that the N13.59 trillion 2021 budget was padded by the various MDAs with duplicated projects worth N300 billion.

The ICPC Chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, who made the revelations, also disclosed that projects duplication worth N100 billion were also inserted into the N17.12 trillion 2022 budget by some MDAs aside N49.9 billion tracked as salary for ghost workers between January and June this year. According to the ICPC boss, the N300 billion duplicated projects in the 2021 budget and N100 billion in the 2022 budget were tracked through thorough scrutinization carried out on approved projects for the various MDAs.

He said: “N300 billion would have been wasted by the Federal government on duplicated projects inserted into the 2021 budget and N100 billion for the same purpose in the current fiscal year if not tracked and intercepted by ICPC. “The same pre-emptive move saved the country from spending N49.9 billion for salaries of ghost workers put on fictitious pay rolls by the fraudulent MDAs between January and June this year. “Names of MDAs involved in project duplications running into billions of naira and fictitious pay rolls, are available and will be forwarded to the Committee.

“The good thing about the pre-emptive moves made by us is that monies for the fraudulent acts were prevented from being released to the affected MDAs and it is gratifying that the Finance Ministry and Accountant General Office cooperated with us.” The ICPC Chairman advised relevant Committees of the National Assembly to be vigilant and look out for such project duplication in the proposed N19.76 trillion 2023 budget. The Senate Committee Chairman, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West), who was highly impressed by the submission, said that the operational cost of the agency would be increased from N1.8 billion.

