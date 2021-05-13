News

Duplicated projects: We’ve contrary position, says DG, Budget Office

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

Following a report by the public finance transparency advocacy firm, BudgIT, alleging that projects have been duplicated in the 2021 budget, the Budget Office of the Federation (BOF) has stated otherwise in a short SMS reply to New Telegraph. The advocacy firm had explained in a report that the 2021 budget was riddled with 316 duplicated projects.

Following repeated phone calls and SMS by New Telegraph to the Director-General, Budget Office, Mr. Ben Akabueze, for over a week, asking if he had contrary position to BudgIT’s view, he responded in a terse SMS, saying: “Yes, we do have a contrary position.”

Further efforts to get details on the contrary view were, however, ignored just as Head of Information, Budget Office, Mr. Afolabi Olajiwon, requested our reporter to send him an SMS after repeated calls. Since BudgIT made the allegations a few weeks ago, concerned Nigerians had been waiting for the budget office to denounce the report that had further confirmed that budget padding was yet to be done away with by Federal Government agencies, parastatals as well as the National Assembly.

The disclosure on the budget got escalated by interest groups. Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and members of the National Assembly suspected to be responsible for inserting the alleged N39.5 billion for apparently 316 duplicated and mysterious projects in the 2021 budget. BudgIT had raised the alarm to the effect that the 2021 budget was riddled with more than 316 duplicated capital projects worth N39.5 billion.

A report of analysis of the budget by the firm noted that the duplication of projects was just one among other loopholes for corruption in the spending plan. “Our investigations into the 2021 budget revealed at least 316 duplicated capital projects worth N39.5 billion, with 115 of those duplicate projects occurring in the Ministry of Health. This is very disturbing, especially considering the health infrastructure deficit and the raging COVID- 19 pandemic affecting Nigeria.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Delta suspends two monarchs over boundary dispute

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Two traditional rulers in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State have been suspended over the boundary dispute that alleged to have claimed the lives of five persons and resulted in wanton destruction of properties in the area.   The affected monarchs suspended by the Council Chairman, Itiako Ikpokpo, are the traditional rulers of […]
News

UNDEDSS to Buhari: NDDC forensic audit must not be tainted

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the comprehensive forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) ordered the Interim Management Committee (IMC) to execute, was speedily carried out without tainting the process, or further shortchanging the region. The group, which is a coalition […]
News Top Stories

Govs to Buhari: Withhold NDDC funds for new board

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

    Governors of the oil-rich South- South states have demanded an upward review of the provision of 2.5 per cent as Host Community Trust Fund in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) to 10 per cent in the best interest of oil communities and the nation.   The governors also advised President Muhammadu Buhari that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica