Durbi’s death: We’ve lost an elder statesman – Jamil Gwamna

The renowned politician and philanthropist, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna has expressed deep sadness over the demise of Gombe elder statesman, Alhaji Lamido Abubakar (Durbin Gombe).

In a condolence message signed by his aide, Hon. Sani Abubakar, Gwamna joined the deceased family, Gombe Emirate, and people of Gombe State to mourn the departed elder statesman and community leader of repute.

He noted that late Durbi lived an impactful life and urged the family to be consoled by the legacies left by the late patriarch.

“My deepest sympathy goes out to the entire family of the deceased, Gombe Emirate and the entire people of the State.

“late Durbi has lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation especially in the areas of state and religious development, unity and peaceful coexistence.

“May this condolences and prayers bring comfort to his family and ease the pain of this huge loss.

Jamil Gwamna prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed elder and also prayed that Allah SWT will give his family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

