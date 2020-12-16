News

Durbi’s death: We’ve lost an elder statesman – Jamil Gwamna

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The renowned politician and philanthropist, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna has expressed deep sadness over the demise of Gombe elder statesman, Alhaji Lamido Abubakar (Durbin Gombe).

In a condolence message signed by his aide, Hon. Sani Abubakar, Gwamna joined the deceased family, Gombe Emirate, and people of Gombe State to mourn the departed elder statesman and community leader of repute.

He noted that late Durbi lived an impactful life and urged the family to be consoled by the legacies left by the late patriarch.

“My deepest sympathy goes out to the entire family of the deceased, Gombe Emirate and the entire people of the State.

“late Durbi has lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation especially in the areas of state and religious development, unity and peaceful coexistence.

“May this condolences and prayers bring comfort to his family and ease the pain of this huge loss.

Jamil Gwamna prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed elder and also prayed that Allah SWT will give his family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG might revisit amended NBC code, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday said the Federal Government might be forced to revisit the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) amendment of the broadcasting code. Osinbajo said this during a session with the vice-president of Facebook’s Policy and Communication, Nick Clegg. The code, which has stirred a lot of controversy, seeks to regulate content exclusivity, enforce content […]
News

‘We’ll improve immunisation coverage in Benue’

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The National Primary Healthcare De v e l o p m e n t Agency (NPHDA) said it has introduced Modified Integrated Medical Outreach as a new strategy to improve immunisation coverage in Benue State. Executive Secretary, Benue State Primary Healthcare Board, Dr. Bem Ageda, who disclosed this in an interview, said the five-day immunisation […]
News

Ekiti to register 16,000 for FG’s 774, 000 jobs

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State government yesterday commenced registration of applicants for recruitment into Federal Government Special Public Works Programme.   The Federal government had planned to recruit 774,000 unemployed Nigerians at 1,000 each in the country’s 774 local government areas.   Chairman, Ekiti State Committee on Special Public Works Committee Programme, Biodun Omoleye, said applicants in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: