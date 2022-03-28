Dust over repeal of Section 84 (12) of Electoral Act

Can the Judiciary lawfully interfere in the activities of the Legislature, particularly as it relates to making laws for the peace, order and good governance of the country as guaranteed by Section 4 of the Constitution? Lawyers say yes. AKEEM NAFIU reports

“If there’s any dispute between two courts or any member of the judiciary, the judicature will still intervene, not to talk of the National Assembly or the Executive.

It is balderdash for anybody to say otherwise and it is pure sentiment and grandstanding on the part of the National Assembly to think that the Judiciary cannot interfere in its activities”, one of them said.

Another one said: “The Judiciary, pursuant to the exercise of its judicial powers of review can interrogate the processes leading to the passage or enactment of the law to either pronounce on its validity or strike it down for being unconstitutional, null and void”.

The above quotes were part of submissions of some senior lawyers in their response to a threat by the House of Representatives to report Justice Evelyn Anyadike of a Federal High Court in Umuahia, Abia State, to the National Judicial Council (NJC) for nullifying the provisions of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022.

Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022 states: “No political appointee at any level shall be voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election”.

The lawyers while describing the threat by the lawmakers as grandstanding said the only option left for them is to appeal the judgement if they are not satisfied with it.

Justice Anyadike had in a recent judgement nullified Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022 for ‘violating the provisions of the Constitution’. She held that the Section was unconstitutional, invalid, illegal, null, void and of no effect whatsoever.

The judge delivered the judgement in a suit filed by a lawyer, Nduka Edede, to challenge the legality of Section 84 (12) of Electoral Act 2022. Edede, a chieftain of the Action Alliance (AA), had asked the court to determine whether Section 84(12), when read together with Sections 66(1)(f) 107(1)(f)(137(1)(f) and 182(1)(f) of the 1999 Constitution, was not inconsistent.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) was the only defendant in the suit marked FHC/UM/CS/26/2022. In her judgement, Justice Anyadike agreed with the plaintiff’s submission that Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022 was inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution.

The judge noted that a constitutional provisions had already stipulated that appointees of government seeking to contest elections were only to resign, at least 30 days to the date of the election.

She held that any other law that mandated such appointees to resign or leave office at any time before that, was unconstitutional, invalid, illegal, null and void, “to the extent of its inconsistency to the clear provisions of the Constitution”.

The judge thereafter ordered the Attorney General of the Federation to delete the controversial Section from the Electoral Act 2022. Prior to the court’s verdict, the Senate had rejected a request by President Buhari seeking removal of Section 84 (12) from the Electoral Act 2022.

In his request, the president argued that the Section constitutes a disenfranchisement of serving political office holders from voting or being voted for at conventions or congresses of any political party.

Buhari said: “It is imperative to note that the only constitutional expectation placed on serving political office holders that qualify by extension as public officers within the context of the constitution is resignation.

Others were; withdrawal or retirement at least 30 days before the date of the election. “Hence, it will be stretching things beyond the constitutional limit to import extraneous restriction into the constitution on account of practical application of Section 84(12) of the Bill’’.

However, Buhari’s request was rejected after the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC Kebbi North) made the lead debate for the second reading of the Bill. The lawmakers kicked against it and voted no when put to voice vote by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

NASS fumes over judgement

In the meantime, the National Assembly has condemned the judgement of Justice Evelyn Anyadike of a Federal High Court in Umuahia, Abia State, which struck down Section 84 (12) of Electoral Act for being unconstitutional. Lawmakers at the Green Chambers were particularly outraged at the judgement and has threatened to report Justice Anyadike to the National Judicial Council (NJC) over the verdict.

The House also resolved to appeal the judgement and have it upturned. At plenary last week Wednesday, the lawmakers took turn to criticise both the Judiciary and Executive for usurping the powers of the Legislature.

They condemned Justice Anyadike’s order that the AGF should delete Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, saying only the parliament and not a presidential appointee can amend the law.

House Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, also expressed his displeasure at the judgement, saying he got to know about the case in the media. He vowed not to sit back and allow the parliament to be ridiculed under his watch. Gbajabiamila stated further that the parliament must appeal the judgement and ensure that it was set aside.

The Speaker said the judgement is a mistake which must be corrected. He also urged the AGF to exercise patience in carrying out the court’s order to delete the controversial Section to avoid taking over the responsibility of the National Assembly. The Red Chambers had equally on the previous day resolved to appeal the court’s verdict.

The resolution was sequel to a debate on a motion titled, ““Urgent need to appeal judgement of the Federal High Court Umuahia in suit No FHC/ UM/CS/26/2022 on Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022″.

The motion was sponsored by Senator George Thompson Sekibo (Rivers East), alongside 79 other Senators. In his submissions, Senator Sekibo argued that the Electoral Act 2022 enacted by the National Assembly followed due process.

He added that Section 84(12) of the Act exclusively refers to nomination conventions and congresses called for candidate selection and not participation in the general election which Sections 66(1)(f),137(1)(g) and 182(1)(g) of the Constitution referred to.

He further argued that the interpretation of the meaning of the words ‘civil service’ and ‘public service’ in Section 318 of the Constitution was unambiguous, saying, “there’s a difference between the civil service or public service and political appointment”.

He said: “The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should show concern on the judgement especially when she was not given opportunity to represent herself in a matter such as this that emanates from her legitimate functions.

“Letting the judgment go without concern will become a precedence on which any person could go to court and obtain judgement to ridicule the good intentions of the National Assembly as an institution”.

Following deliberations on the motion, the Senate resolved to appeal the judgement, saying it was passed without due consideration of the provisions of Section 318 of the Constitution.

Lawyers on Judiciary’s adjudicatory power

As controversies trailing the court’s judgement repealing Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022 rages on, a cross-section of senior lawyers have affirmed the adjudicatory power of Judiciary on other arms of government.

The lawyers spoke at the weekend in response to the outburst trailing the judgement by the National Assembly. They cautioned the lawmakers against doing anything that can ridicule the Judiciary, saying the third arm of government can lawfully interfere in the activities of the Legislature, particularly as it relates to making laws for the peace and orderliness in the country.

Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ahamba, urged the National Assembly to seek legal redress in addressing its grievance over the judgement. Ahamba said: “I am against the person who filed the suit. I believed the National Assembly has a lawyer.

The unfortunate court’s decision can be knocked out at the Court of Appeal, even though the lower court might have given the verdict based on what was presented before it. “But, as far as I am concerned, I don’t believe in the judgement and I hoped the National Assembly will act fast in lodging the appeal so as to sort out the contentious issue as soon as possible”.

Another member of the Inner Bar, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe, said the Judiciary is not precluded from examining laws made by the Legislature. “The Legislature is actually the first tier of government as contained in the Constitution.

The Executive arm comes after it, before the Judiciary. While the Judiciary is saddled with the interpretation of the laws enacted by the legislature, it cannot validly interfere with the law making powers of the legislative arm. The legislature too is precluded from enacting laws that oust the jurisdiction of the courts from examining laws made by the legislature”, Adedipe said.

Mr. Adekunle Ojo (SAN) also advised the National Assembly to promptly lodge an appeal against the judgement, saying the judge should not be crucified for carrying out her constitutional duty.

Ojo said: “An aggrieved person with ‘locus standi’ can approach the court with a view that a Section of any law including the Constitution be declared unconstitutional because it is at variance with one thing or the other. In the same way, any law that is at variance with the Constitution can be declared unconstitutional.

That is the most the court can do. “The court’s ruling is unique in the sense that it gave what was not requested for by the plaintiff. The court gave what shouldn’t have been granted in the first place by ordering the Attorney General of the Federation to remove the contentious Section from the Electoral Act.

“It was not within the power of the AGF to delete part of any law. If part of any law is declared unconstitutional by the court, it means to that extent, it is void and doesn’t necessarily need to be removed by anyone.

“Besides, I think the person who filed the suit has no ‘locus standi’ because he is not a political office holder. Then, if anyone is challenging the law, the National Assembly has to be joined as a party in the case. I also think that Section 84 (12) of Electoral Act has not in anyway breach any provisions of the Constitution.

This is because these individuals that the law is talking about are not public servant, but political appointees. “To that extent, they do not come within the provisions of the Constitution which says that a public servant would only be made to resign his position 30 days to election.

These are not political appointees. So, I believed the judgement would be upturned at the Appellate Court”. A former lecturer, Dr. Fassy Yusuf, said it is wrong for the National Assembly to think that Judiciary cannot interfere in its activities. “I am appalled at the statements emanating from the National Assembly There are three tiers of government. These are; the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary.

Of course, there is also the fourth estate of the realm, which is the media, as well as the fifth estate, which is the people. “It is my humble submission that the Judiciary is to arbitrate on issues affecting all the three arms of government, including but not limited to the Judicature.

In fact, if there’s any dispute between two courts or any member of the judiciary, the judicature will still intervene, not to talk of the National Assembly or the Executive. It is balderdash for anybody to say otherwise and it is pure sentiment and grandstanding on the part of the National Assembly to think that the Judiciary cannot interfere in its activities.

“What is so sacrosanct about what the National Assembly is doing? The lawmakers passed a Bill which was signed into law by the president and from that stage, they have become ‘functus officio’ and their hands are off completely from the law.

In the process of putting effect into this law, somebody went to court to ventilate his grievances and the lawmakers are now saying the individual has no right to do so and that he should have joined them.

“The National Assembly can’t be joined in the suit because it has performed its function and has handed over to the Executive arm, while the court in its wisdom said the particular Section ought not to have found its way into the law. “If the lawmakers are not satisfied, they should appeal the ruling and ask the Appellate Court for joinder.

This is allowed.

The National Assembly should not denigrate the Judiciary because this is tantamount to desecrating the temple of justice. For God’s sake, let’s have decency in the society”, Yusuf said. A former National President of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Mr. Malachy Ugwummadu, said the Judiciary is empowered to interrogate the processes leading to the passage or enactment of any law by the Legislature.

Ugwummadu said: “Besides Section 4 of the 1999 Constitution that vests the legislative powers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the National Assembly, Section 60 also grants to the two Chambers of the National Assembly, the powers to regulate its own procedure.

“The superior courts have consistently refrained from interfering in the activities or procedures of the Legislature and had urged courts of other jurisdictions to respect that in deference to the principles of separation of powers.

“However the Judiciary, pursuant to the exercise of its judicial powers of review can interrogate the processes leading to the passage or enactment of the law to either pronounce on its validity or strike it down for being unconstitutional, null and void.

“Aside from the issues of territorial jurisdiction, you can safely say that the court had discharged its judicial obligations and the judgement was passed well after the Legislature had concluded their legislative assignment.

“The court could also make a finding to the effect that the law so made enacted is in conflict with the Constitution and decides to strike it down. I rely on Section 4(8) of the 1999 Constitution.

Of course, the affected legislators reserve the rights to approach the appellate courts”.

