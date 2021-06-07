Sports

Dutch athlete, Hassan, breaks 10,000m world record

Dutch runner Sifan Hassan broke the women’s 10,000m world record by more than 10 seconds on Sunday.
Hassan, 28, ran 29 minutes 06.82 seconds at the FBK Games in Hengelo, the Netherlands, to beat the time of 29:17.45 set by Ethiopia’s Almaz Ayana at the 2016 Olympics, reports the BBC.
“To run this world record here today in Hengelo is something I could only dream of,” said Ethiopia-born Hassan.
“I am so happy to share this record in front of my Dutch fans.”
The 1500m and 10,000m world champion moved to the Netherlands aged 15 in 2008 and received Dutch citizenship in 2013.
“It’s the perfect confirmation of the hard work we’ve put in getting ready for Tokyo,” she added.
Hassan broke Paula Radcliffe’s European record for the women’s 10,000m in October 2020.
On Sunday, she had the advantage of special technology at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event that lit up the track on world record pace as she ran.

