Dutch police charge Moroccan fans after World Cup win

Dutch riot police carried out baton charges in three cities on Sunday to disperse unruly Moroccan football supporters celebrating the country’s shock 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium in Qatar.

Police took action in Rotterdam, where some 500 people gathered near the city centre, as well as in The Hague, Amsterdam and Utrecht, Dutch police tweeted.

“Supporters threw fireworks and glass at the riot police who then carried out charges,” Rotterdam police said.

Video images showed police with batons and shields sweeping the city centre.

Riot police also dispersed fans in Amsterdam and The Hague.

The Netherlands’ large Moroccan community burst into celebrations, lighting torches and fireworks and driving around hooting car horns and waving Moroccan flags shortly after the match ended.

The Moroccan football team has a massive following in the Netherlands.

Dutch-born winger Hakim Ziyech – whose goal just before halftime was disallowed – is a particular favourite, having started his career here, playing for Amsterdam’s Ajax for four years before transferring to Chelsea in 2020.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

Reporter

