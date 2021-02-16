Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s still considering US presidential run

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is still open to diving into politics.

During a 2017 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the star said that he was “seriously considering” a run for president, reports FoxNews.

Nowadays, he’s further alluding to a possible run with his new sitcom “Young Rock,” which chronicles his younger years.

According to USA Today, each episode of the show features the star in mock interviews during a 2032 run for office.

Despite having years’ worth of projects lined up in Hollywood, the star still hasn’t ruled out one day vying for the Oval Office.

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” he told the outlet. “Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people… So I would wait, and I would listen.”

He further explained: “I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

The 48-year-old actor isn’t known for speaking about politics often but broke his own protocol last year to endorse Joe Biden for president in his first public backing of a candidate.

“As a registered Independent for years now with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Sen. Harris are the best choice to lead our country, and I am endorsing them to become president and vice president,” Johnson said in an Instagram video at the time.

After Biden’s win, he shared another video to Instagram congratulating the president on his victory, admitting that he felt “emotional” when the news broke.

“The reason why I got emotional yesterday was because of what I felt my vote represented. I was talking to Lauren, my wife, we were talking about our two little baby girls and that’s exactly what my vote represented,” he said at the time.

Johnson continued: “My vote represented my little daughters, my vote represented humanity, my vote represented decency, it represented the values and principles we teach our little girls and my vote also, for me, represented the importance of just being a good, decent human being and how important that is.”

