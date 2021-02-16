Politics

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s still considering US presidential run

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is still open to diving into politics.
During a 2017 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the star said that he was “seriously considering” a run for president, reports FoxNews.
Nowadays, he’s further alluding to a possible run with his new sitcom “Young Rock,” which chronicles his younger years.
According to USA Today, each episode of the show features the star in mock interviews during a 2032 run for office.
Despite having years’ worth of projects lined up in Hollywood, the star still hasn’t ruled out one day vying for the Oval Office.
“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” he told the outlet. “Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people… So I would wait, and I would listen.”
He further explained: “I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”
The 48-year-old actor isn’t known for speaking about politics often but broke his own protocol last year to endorse Joe Biden for president in his first public backing of a candidate.
“As a registered Independent for years now with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Sen. Harris are the best choice to lead our country, and I am endorsing them to become president and vice president,” Johnson said in an Instagram video at the time.
After Biden’s win, he shared another video to Instagram congratulating the president on his victory, admitting that he felt “emotional” when the news broke.
“The reason why I got emotional yesterday was because of what I felt my vote represented. I was talking to Lauren, my wife, we were talking about our two little baby girls and that’s exactly what my vote represented,” he said at the time.
Johnson continued: “My vote represented my little daughters, my vote represented humanity, my vote represented decency, it represented the values and principles we teach our little girls and my vote also, for me, represented the importance of just being a good, decent human being and how important that is.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Edo guber: Echoes of violence amid expectations

Posted on Author CAJETAN MMUTA writes

CAJETAN MMUTA writes on the increasing concerns of violence and drums of war by leading political parties and their candidates ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State   With barely a month to the governorship election in Edo State, the epic battle for the soul of Dennis Osadebe Avenue Government House in […]
Politics

Twists and turns of impeachment call

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

President’s impeachment: How far can PDP Reps go? FELIX NWANERI writes on the ambiguities in the process of the impeachment of a Nigerian president against the backdrop of a recent call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus of the House of Representatives for impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari   Impeachment of a president the […]
Politics

APC will retain Edo, Ondo guber seats, says Oluwajana

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye

Former National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), South-West, Mr. Bankole Oluwajana has said that from all indications, the party will emerge winners of Ondo and Edo states governorship elections and retain both states.   On Edo State, he said Governor Godwin Obaseki, who was elected on the platform of the APC made […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica