Dwindling revenue occasioned by COVID-19 may have led to the delay in recertifying the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe Internation Airport, Abuja.

The two aerodromes are now to undergo the necessary recertifications by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), according to the agency’s Managing Director, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, who gave the hint at the weekend.

Yadudu noted that the airport managers were on the verge of re-certifying the Murtala Muhammed and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airports Lagos and Abuja respectively, stressing that the effects of COVID-19 break also affected the exercise.

This is just as he has attributed the reduction of airports incursion, including alleged theft at the airside, to a dynamic airport security system that is functional and constantly evolving to meet clear and present threats.

Yadudu disclosed this while announcing the Airports Council International (ACI-Africa) approved the maiden ACI-Africa Security Week with the theme: “Promotion of Security Culture in African Airports” to be celebrated across all member airports from October 25 to 28, 2021.

According to Yadudu, FAAN is also equally committed to certifying the airports at Enugu, Port Harcourt and Kano, but stressed that the revenues dwindled due to the pandemic, assuring however that it was doing its best to remedy that.

He said: ”We are on the verge of re-certifying Lagos and Abuja and we are equally committed to certifying Enugu, Port Harcourt, and Kano airports, but there are various technical requirements and conditions involved that it is only when you are involved that you will fully appreciate the enormity of the work.

But, the fact that we did Lagos and Abuja, we will surely do the others. It is a commitment. “The issue that slowed us down is COVID-19; suddenly, the whole world was grounded to a halt, not just FAAN or NCAA.

That, unfortunately, affected our revenues; it was down to about two to three per cent revenue at a time and we tried to survive it. “Just yesterday (Thursday), an ICAO instructor called me that they just started moving about two weeks ago. So, certification involving our own team within Nigeria is working.

But the fact is that we are still in the COVID-19, even though it is now under control, but COVID-19 affected a lot of things that we had planned to do last year in our airports.

“In fact, as of now, every Wednesday, our team meets with NCAA team, and every two days, the certification team of each airport meeting. We have a standing team working, they know the process and the extent they need to be working, but they had to wait for COVID-19 to go away.

On airport security and how FAAN has been able to curtail incursion, Yadudu explained that in as much as security was not static, the airport managers were constantly trying to improve on their situational tactics to be ahead.

He said: ”We have a lot of people who have access to the airport. Naturally, security is not a static process, but a living process. We may have a security today that is 100 per cent and in the next one hour, you will have a report that there is a new danger, breach, or a new possibility.

So, security is like a race, but what we do is to be far ahead in the race

