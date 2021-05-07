Dwindling revenue: LG boss moves to shore up IGR

Determined to shore up his local government’s internally generated revenue (IGR), the Chairman of Ilorin West Local Government Area, Kwara State, Mallam Abdulgafar Muktar, has put in place two special committees to to boost revenue. Inaugurating the committees, the chairman said: “We are all aware that the global economic quagmire has taken its toll on the economies of countries worldwide, including Nigeria, and our local government is not left out of the spiral effects of the economic crunch.

In order to curb the effects, there is need to chart a new roadmap that will take us out of this predicament. “One of the steps to alleviate the grinding effects of our present situation is to look for alternative sources of funding of the local government activities, as against the current total reliance on federal allocation.

“We therefore bring about the formation of these two committees: Committee on improvement of internal generated revenue, re-identification of local government properties and Committee on corporate social development to work out modalities that will assist us economically. “The two committees will work in line with the laws, rules and regulations of the local government.

“The first committee will harness the properties and foster interest of the local government, determine the extent of its benefits towards efficient revenue generation and improvement of IGR, while the second committee will concentrate on tasking industries and commercial centres on their social responsibilities to their host communities.” Muktar, however, implored the committee members to work assiduously towards repositioning the revenue standing of the local government, pointing out that they were carefully selected as members of the committees, based on their integrity and result oriented and track records. The two committees were given four weeks to submit their reports to the council.

