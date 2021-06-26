News Top Stories

Dwindling revenue: Live up to your responsibility, AGF charges MDA’s

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

For government to overcome her current dwindling revenue position, revenue generating agencies have to live up to their responsibility, Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, said in Abuja. Ahmed said MDAs must block loopholes through which revenue leaks.

He made disclosure when the leadership of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), led by the Executive Chairman, Victor Muruako, visited him at the Treasury House in Abuja, according to a statement issued by his Director of Information, Mr. Henshaw Ogubike. He noted that government at all levels in the country as well as the private sector are experiencing the problem of dwindling revenue, noting that presently it has become imperative to seriously address the issue of dwindling finances.

Idris said that the federal government annual budget was supposed to be funded through generated revenue, stressing the need to change the narrative and make the government rely on its inflows and the finances it generates to fund its activities. While expressing optimism that the era of deficit budgeting in the country will soon end, the Accountant General of the Federation noted that: “This can only be achieved when revenue generating agencies brace up and take their responsibility serious, think out of the box and seal the revenue leakages that are observed in the system.”

He made known the readiness of the Federal Treasury to partner with the Fiscal Responsibility Commission and any other agency in seeking solutions to the current economic problems facing the country. He approved the setting up of a team comprising officials from both agencies to bring up a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the areas of cooperation between the Treasury and the Fiscal responsibility Commission (FRC). Idris assured the management of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission that the Federal Treasury will give the needed support to the agency to achieve its mandate and will make positive inputs to the amendment of the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), Muruako noted that the agency can only achieve its mandate when the Fiscal Responsibility Act is successfully amended to reflect current realities. He solicited the support of the Accountant General of the Federation in the proposed amendment of the Act. He commended Idris for his financial management reforms initiatives as well as the development of facilities at the Treasury House and sought greater cooperation between the Treasury House and the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Restructuring‘ll rescue Nigeria from collapse – Usen

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Former Deputy Director and Head Corporate Affairs Department of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Anietie Usen has said that unless Nigeria is restructured the country will soon break up. Usen, the former Editor of the defunct Newswatch magazine, disclosed this yesterday in Uyo yesterday, Akwa Ibom State capital, during a chat with newsmen, saying […]
News

Mali’s junta releases President, Prime Minister

Posted on Author Reporter

Mali’s coup leaders have released interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane. They were freed at around 01:00 local time (01:00 GMT) on Thursday, the BBC’s Noel Ebrin Brou reports. The two men had been held at a military camp since Monday. “We were true to our word,” an unnamed military official is […]
News

NCDC confirms 126 new coronavirus infectionsp

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 126 new COVID-19 cases in 11 states and the Federal capital Territory (FCT). The agency confirmed the figure in its update for October 2, 2020. The Friday figure is the lowest in five days, although Lagos accounted for almost half of the new cases with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica