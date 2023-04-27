Dybala Revealed His Hatred For Ronaldo Growing Up

Former Juventus and current Roma forward, Paulo Dybala has revealed that he used to hate Cristiano Ronaldo as a kid growing up in Argentina.

The Argentine explained that this was due to the rivalry between him and Lionel Messi which was intense in his home country.

“The rivalry between him and Lionel Messi is deeply felt in Argentina and as a child, of course, I was always on Messi’s side.

“One time we were on a plane to go play a game. At one point he came to me to talk about football and other things.

“We used to discuss our lives in general and so I said to him ‘I basically hated you as a kid’,” Dybala told presenter Diletta Leotta on DAZN’s ‘Scacco Capitale’.

The two players spent three seasons together in Turin before Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in the summer of 2021, together they won two Serie A titles and several domestic cups.