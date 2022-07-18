Sports

Dybala set to join AS Roma on free transfer

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Argentina international forward Paulo Dybala has agreed a deal in principle to sign for Serie A side AS Roma on a free transfer following his departure from Juventus, a source close to the club told Reuters on Monday.

Dybala, who was linked with a transfer to Inter Milan after his deal with Juventus expired, will sign a three-year contract with Roma worth 6 million euros ($6.09 million), Italian news agency ANSA said.

The 28-year-old won five league titles and four Coppa Italia trophies with Juventus after joining the Turin-based club from Palermo in 2015, scoring 115 goals in 293 appearances across all competitions.

Dybala will become Roma’s fourth signing of the transfer window after the arrivals of midfielder Nemanja Matic, goalkeeper Mile Svilar and defender Zeki Celik.

Roma finished sixth in Serie A last season and won the Europa Conference League under Jose Mourinho.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Tokyo 2020: Murray, Salisbury out of men’s doubles

Posted on Author Reporter

  Andy Murray’s bid for an Olympic gold at a third successive Games ended as he and Joe Salisbury lost in the men’s doubles quarter-finals in Tokyo. The British pair lost 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 10-7 against Croatia’s Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig in the quarter-finals, reports the BBC. Murray, 34, and Salisbury, a doubles specialist […]
Sports

No wholesale change in Eaglets as team opens camp

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Golden Eaglets coach Fatai Amoo has said there will not be a wholesale change to his team as they prepare to open camp ahead of the CAF-20 African Cup of Nations slated to begin in Morocco in March.   Golden Eaglets struggled at the WAFU B U-17 competition held in Lome, Togo earlier in the […]
Sports

Bundesliga: Lewandowski’s double keeps Bayern on title course

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bayern Munich thrashed Union Berlin 4-0 on Saturday to open a seven-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga as Robert Lewandowski netted twice to pass the milestone of 30 league goals this season. Second-placed Borussia Dortmund are away to Cologne on Sunday. “We played very well and created many chances. We wanted to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica