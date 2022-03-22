Sports

Dybala to leave Juve after contract not renewed

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Paulo Dybala will leave Juventus at the end of the season after the Serie A club confirmed on Monday that it would not renew the Argentine’s contract which expires in the summer.

Juve CEO Maurizio Arrivabene brought to an end months of speculation when he said that the club had made no offer to Dybala’s representatives during a meeting held earlier in the day in Turin.

Dybala had been waiting for talks over an extension after a verbal agreement reached in October, which would have bumped his basic salary up to eight million euros a season, had been rolled back by the club.

“With the arrival of (striker Dusan) Vlahovic (in January) the footballing structure at the club has changed. Juventus’ project has changed and part of this change included Dybala’s contract which today was not renewed,” Arrivabene told reporters.

“It would have been easy for Juventus to make a much-reduced offer but it would have been disrespectful to Paulo.”

Now effectively a free agent, Italian media report that Dybala could move to Juve’s fiercest rivals Inter Milan, with Atletico Madrid also reportedly keen.

The 28-year-old has been dogged by injuries over the last two seasons and Arrivabene suggested that his absences played a part in the club’s decision not to renew.

“Paulo is no longer at the centre of the Juventus project, that’s why we preferred to make this decision,” he said.

“No-one has ever questioned his quality but there were considerations to be made over his appearance numbers and length of his contract.”

Dybala signed for Juventus from Palermo in 2015 and since then has won five Serie A titles and four Italian Cups.

He also played in the team which reached the 2017 Champions League final lost to Real Madrid.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Chelsea beat Palace to move back into top four

Posted on Author Reporter

*Liverpool score late winner to beat Villa *10-man Leeds beat Man City in stoppage time An impressive Chelsea moved back into the top four of the Premier League with a dominant victory at Crystal Palace. Beaten 5-2 at home last weekend by struggling West Brom, the Blues quickly set about making amends, scoring twice in […]
Sports

Bundesliga: Leverkusen close in on Bayern after 3-0 win at Schalke

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bayer Leverkusen moved up to second in the Bundesliga and closed the gap to leaders Bayern Munich to one point after a pair of goals from set pieces and a Patrik Schick effort gave them a 3-0 win at bottom team Schalke 04 on Sunday. Levekusen have 22 points from 10 games, just behind […]
Sports

Bundesliga official suffers concussion af ter being hit

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Assistant referee Christian Gittelmann has a mild concussion and whiplash after being hit on the head with a pint cup during Vfl Bochum and Borussia Monchenglabach’s Bundesliga match on Friday, it has been confirmed. Play was halted and subsequently abandoned after the linesman was pelted with the plastic glass midway through the second half of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica